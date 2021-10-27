NMI U18, TanHoldings ease past foes

By
|
Posted on Oct 28 2021
Share

The NMI Boys U18 National Team’s Phillip Megino runs after the ball during their Week 1 game against Kanoa Football Club last Thursday in the MSL Cup of the Marianas Soccer League Fall Season 2021 at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. The NMI U18 players returned to the pitch last Sunday and defeated the Old B Bank, 7-0. (Contributed Photo)

The NMI Boys U18 National Team and TanHoldings Football Club coasted past their respective opponents to share the early lead in the MSL Cup of the Marianas Soccer League Fall Season 2021.

The NMI U18 walloped the Old B Bank, 7-0, in the penultimate match last Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville, while TanHoldings hammered Paire Football Club in similar scores. TanHoldings and the NMI U18 now hold identical 2-0-0 win-draw-loss record, while Paire dropped to a 1-0-1 mark, and the Old B Bank absorbed its second loss in as many games.

Six different players scored for TanHoldings, which also got an own goal in the second half to complete the rout. Dylan Mister drew first blood for the winning squad with his goal in the 17th minute and was followed by Martin Jambor (32nd), Gabriel Arkoh, Jr. (44th), Rakib Hassan (50th), Michiteru Mita (64th), and Richard Castro (79th).

In another one-sided game in the MSL Cup, Kohtaro Goto made a hat trick to lift the NMI U18 to its second win. Richard Steele chipped in two, while Akira Kadokura and Phillip Megino added one apiece.

HAFA ADAI CUP
Chang Bai Hu 7, Matansa 1
Chang Bai Hu notched its first win of the season after dominating Matansa last Sunday.

Ming Guang Xu tallied three goals in the lopsided victory of Chang Bai Hu, which dropped its opener to The One FC. Four other players contributed to Chang Bai Hui’s win, while Young Ha Hwang hit the lone goal for Matansa.

The One FC 1, Shirley’s 0
The One FC took the lead in the division after nipping Shirley’s FC in the nightcap last Sunday.

Zhipeng Lin recorded the winning goal for The One FC, which earned in second victory in as many match.

Island Star 4, Kanoa 3
The Island Star-Kanoa tiff last Friday was also decided by one goal.

Xiao Feng Ling delivered a hat-trick for Island Star, including the go-ahead in the 76th minute. He logged all his goals in the second half, while Changwu Ruan posted the other one for Island Star’s first win of the season.

Davy Laxa had a pair of Kanoa, while James Garcia made one.

Saipan United 3, NMI Women’s 1
Saipan United also prevailed in its opener last weekend after topping the NMI Women’s National Team.

Ichiro Borja fired two goals, while MD Soheal got one. Jannah Casarino recorded the lone goal for the NMI Women’s.

Saipan United will go for win No. 2 this Friday when it takes on Bangladesh Youth at 6:30pm, while NMI Women’s faces Island Star in the second match at 8pm.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With so much federal and local assistance given last year and this year (stimulus checks, P-EBT, etc.), have they actually helped you meet basic necessities (rent, food, car payments, utilities)?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 22, 2021

Posted On Oct 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 28, 2021, 10:00 PM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune