NMI U18, TanHoldings ease past foes

The NMI Boys U18 National Team and TanHoldings Football Club coasted past their respective opponents to share the early lead in the MSL Cup of the Marianas Soccer League Fall Season 2021.

The NMI U18 walloped the Old B Bank, 7-0, in the penultimate match last Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville, while TanHoldings hammered Paire Football Club in similar scores. TanHoldings and the NMI U18 now hold identical 2-0-0 win-draw-loss record, while Paire dropped to a 1-0-1 mark, and the Old B Bank absorbed its second loss in as many games.

Six different players scored for TanHoldings, which also got an own goal in the second half to complete the rout. Dylan Mister drew first blood for the winning squad with his goal in the 17th minute and was followed by Martin Jambor (32nd), Gabriel Arkoh, Jr. (44th), Rakib Hassan (50th), Michiteru Mita (64th), and Richard Castro (79th).

In another one-sided game in the MSL Cup, Kohtaro Goto made a hat trick to lift the NMI U18 to its second win. Richard Steele chipped in two, while Akira Kadokura and Phillip Megino added one apiece.

HAFA ADAI CUP

Chang Bai Hu 7, Matansa 1

Chang Bai Hu notched its first win of the season after dominating Matansa last Sunday.

Ming Guang Xu tallied three goals in the lopsided victory of Chang Bai Hu, which dropped its opener to The One FC. Four other players contributed to Chang Bai Hui’s win, while Young Ha Hwang hit the lone goal for Matansa.

The One FC 1, Shirley’s 0

The One FC took the lead in the division after nipping Shirley’s FC in the nightcap last Sunday.

Zhipeng Lin recorded the winning goal for The One FC, which earned in second victory in as many match.

Island Star 4, Kanoa 3

The Island Star-Kanoa tiff last Friday was also decided by one goal.

Xiao Feng Ling delivered a hat-trick for Island Star, including the go-ahead in the 76th minute. He logged all his goals in the second half, while Changwu Ruan posted the other one for Island Star’s first win of the season.

Davy Laxa had a pair of Kanoa, while James Garcia made one.

Saipan United 3, NMI Women’s 1

Saipan United also prevailed in its opener last weekend after topping the NMI Women’s National Team.

Ichiro Borja fired two goals, while MD Soheal got one. Jannah Casarino recorded the lone goal for the NMI Women’s.

Saipan United will go for win No. 2 this Friday when it takes on Bangladesh Youth at 6:30pm, while NMI Women’s faces Island Star in the second match at 8pm.