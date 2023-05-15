NMI will get $3.4M for 9 projects on climate change resilience

Share











The CNMI will receive $3.4 million in federal funds to carry out nine projects for climate change resilience and ecosystem efforts, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) over the weekend.

Sablan disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter that the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that the Marianas will get $3.44 million through funding from the Inflation Reduction Act that the U.S. Congress passed into law last year.

Sablan said the CNMI government will be receiving $2.79 million directly for eight projects; the U.S. Geological Survey will use the remaining $649,996 to evaluate coral reef restoration on Saipan, Tinian, and other islands.

The eight projects are:

– $903,070 to restore and rehabilitate Jeffrey’s Beach;

– $540,423 to update the CNMI Stormwater Management Manual;

– $323,131 to promote food security for Saipan families through the Home Gardens Food Security Initiative;

– $322,525 to improve stormwater drainage and rehabilitate the shoreline at Tanapag Beach Park;

– $258,020 to manage stormwater and mitigate land-based pollution at the Lower Base Lift Station;

– $215,914 to promote food security through Rota’s “Ta Tanom: Let’s Plant” project.

-$135,461 to improve stormwater infrastructure at Tanapag Middle School and Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School

-$87,460 to fund National Environmental Policy Act project compliance