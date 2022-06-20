NMI women take bronze in V12 after PNG disqualification

By
|
Posted on Jun 21 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Some members of Team NMI women’s va’a crew pose for a photo before their V12 500m race yesterday in the shores of the 13 Fishermen Monument. (LEIGH GASES)

The outrigger canoe competition of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 got underway yesterday with the NMI women’s V12 salvaging the bronze and New Caledonia topping the V1 and V12 races in the waters off the 13 Fishermen Monument.

The NMI women’s V12 500m team took the bronze after Papua New Guinea was disqualified from the race due to a start fault and for finishing outside their designated lane. Tahiti won the gold in the women’s V12 with Guam getting silver.

NMI national coach Justin Andrew said after the race that the team “performed to what I expected them to perform and beyond that. They did very well in competing against the top teams in the Pacific.”

He stated further that yesterday’s race is a prelude to today’s race, “although the format will be a little bit different. We’ll see more agility, more teamwork on the flags, because it’s going to involve turning. And so, we pray for good weather.”

Over in the men’s races, the gold medal for the final V1 500m sprint went to New Caledonia’s Albert Mainquet with a time of 2:11.23, as New Caledonia dominated and upset Mini Games previous winner Tahiti in both the V1 500m and the V12 500m.

Coach and father of New Caledonia’s V1 men’s winner, Philippe Mainquet was interviewed through an interpreter, Fabian Dihn, chef de mission of team New Caledonia, who said that he feels “very proud because New Caledonia won against Tahiti and because he is the coach and father of the winner.”

He further said that his son has been training every day over the course of the last six to seven years.

When asked what to expect in today’s races, Mainquet said through his interpreter that they came to Saipan for gold. “Tahiti is good but the coach and his team came here for gold,” said Dihn.

After New Caledonia’s win in the men’s V12 500m sprint, Tahiti was seen still in good spirits, as Tahiti women’s team bagged gold in both V1 and V12 races, with times of 2:31.45 and 2:08.28 respectively.

Tahiti coach Titini Teihoarii, through interpreter Tetuhauarii Suhas, said about losing to New Caledonia that “there is no secret. There were three big teams, they were all ready and there’s one winner.” As for their expectations for today’s races, he said that “we’re prepared. We’re sure New Caledonia is prepared so we’ll see what happens.”

In the current standings for women’s V1 500m, Tahiti won gold, Fiji won silver, and Norfolk Island won bronze.

For the women’s V12 500m, Tahiti won gold and Guam won silver.

Tahiti won silver and Fiji won bronze in the men’s V1 500m.

Lastly, Tahiti won silver and Wallis and Futuna won bronze in the men’s V12 500m.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

PNG
0

PNG wins first medal of the Games

Posted On Jun 20 2022
, By
Flag
0

For the first time, NMI flag is raised at National Museum of American History

Posted On Jun 20 2022
, By
0

NMI lifts COVID testing before arrival

Posted On Jun 18 2022
, By
0

Admin leave OK’d for NMI’s NMPMG athletes, coaches, others

Posted On Jun 16 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Given a choice, how would you watch any Pacific Mini Games match: online or in-person?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 21, 2022, 6:05 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune