NMIFA 3-on-3 Girls Jamboree on AFC

he Northern Mariana Islands Football Association’s 3-on-3 Girls Jamboree appeared on the Asian Football Confederation’ story highlighting last month’s AFC Women’s Football Day celebration across the continent.

The jamboree held last March 8 drew nearly 200 players, aged seven to 45 and they were divided into 32 teams that played in the adult and youth division matches. Mama’s Still Kickin’ (Masters), Matansa (U9), TanHoldings Football Club Betde (U12), Soccer With Attitude (U15), and Power Puff Girls (Women’s Division) emerged as champions in the annual event held in observance of the International Women’s Day.

Certificates were given to the division winners with NMIFA president Jerry Tan, general secretary Ross Zapanta, and NMIFA Women’s Committee chair Vickie Izuka presenting the award to the champion teams.

Besides the NMI, other AFC-members countries that participated in last month’s celebration and had their activities featured in the final part of the confederation’s series of stories on the AFC Women’s Football Day were Chinese-Taipei, Guam, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Singapore, and Timor Leste.

Guam drew the most participants with 400 players and coaches joining the event that doubled as the 13th Annual Sugar and Spice Middle School Girls Soccer Festival held at the Guam FA National Training Center. Kyrgyz Republic, on the other hand, lured 380 participants, who performed various football game tasks including dribbling, shooting, relay races, and juggling.

Singapore had a women’s forum, while Timor Leste hosted a friendly match between AD. SLB Laulara and FC. Buibere at the Campo Democracia Training Field in Dili, and Chinese-Taipei conducted a grassroots coaching course and festival.