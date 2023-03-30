NMIFA hosts Women’s Football Day

Over 200 women football players, coaches, and officials came out to celebrate Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Football Day hosted by Northern Mariana Islands Football Association last Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Over 200 female football players participated in the Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Football Day celebration hosted by Northern Mariana Islands Football Association at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville last Sunday.

Throughout the event, a 3v3 Women’s Single Elimination Tournament was played from 4pm to 7pm. with the top teams crowned as champions.

Kanoa Team 1 bagged the championship trophy in the Premier Open division, besting five other teams. They beat sister Team 3, 3-1.

In Intermediate B aged 30 -and-over, Paire Team 2 won gold out of 13 other teams. In the finals, they beat Kanoa Team 4, 2-0.

The Shirley’s Football Club Golden PRIDE Shrimp team are the champions of the Intermediate A aged 16-29 group out of 14 teams. They bested sister team SFC PRIDE Pork Crispy Pata, 4-2.

Novice B aged 30-and-up was won by SFC Longanisa PRIDE Rice, outscoring 13 teams. They shut out Matansa Latte, 1-0.

And in Novice A aged 16-29, MPU Turf Queens were the queens, eliminating five other teams. They defeated MFC Manta Rays, 2-1.

NMIFA Executive Committee member Catherine Attao shared a post that said she is proud of the growth of women’s football in the CNMI.

“The NMIFA Women’s Committee is very proud of the exceptional growth in numbers, development and excitement for women’s football in our community! As the women’s committee continues to work diligently in coordinating and managing different activities and leagues to support this growth, we are grateful for the leadership of NMIFA president Jerry Tan, who champions this growth and support of women’s football, the Asian Football Confederation, FA’s ex-co, and all club officers and coaches that continue to support this platform for Women to build strong camaraderie and friendships, while making strides in improving our overall health.”

In an email to NMIFA, AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said, “There is no denying that women’s football in Asia has made giant strides on the global stage in recent years. From our women’s national teams proving to be some of the best in the world, to more women entering the sport in leadership roles, their contributions have been pivotal in shaping Asian football and taking it forward.” 

“Thanks to the unity and commitment of our Member Associations (MAs) and Regional Associations (RAs), the women’s game in Asia has achieved phenomenal success in the past year. On the field, the performance of the women’s national teams three AFC Communications MESSAGE and clubs has been a shining example of the tireless efforts of the MAs and RAs in enhancing the standards of professional women’s football in Asia.” 

“As we celebrate the history Asian women are scripting, let us also look forward to the many new chapters that we will write together in the firm assurance that the AFC will always work in close partnership with all of you to usher in a new era for the women’s game,” he said. “On behalf of the entire AFC family, I wish all women in our MAs and RAs, a very happy International Women’s Day and a memorable AFC Women’s Football Day 2023.”

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

