NMIFA promotes soccer at home

By
|
Posted on Aug 21 2020

Tag: ,
Share

The practice pitch at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville are off limits to children so Northern Mariana Islands Football Association is encouraging young players to work on their soccer skills at home. (Contributed Photo)

The Northern Mariana Islands Football Association has renewed its call to young players in our community to work on their soccer skills at home at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“NMIFA would like to continue to encourage the youth of our islands to stay active and healthy by playing #soccerathome!” NMIFA posted on its official social media account.

Also included on the post are the basic drills/exercise with instructions as well as a links to video demonstrations for better understanding and easier access. The #soccerathome! campaign was launched late March when NMIFA suspended its games at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville due to the pandemic.

All soccer-related activities were also put on hold for months before NMIFA resumed the training sessions of its national team pool last June while strictly observing safety guidelines set by local and federal authorities and the association. However, matches and other events for young players remain suspended and it looks like the halt will still be in effect in the coming months, as the CNMI continues to exercise safety precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appeal to utilize #soccerathome! is timely and appropriate as it caters to U10 players, who are not allowed to return to the pitch.

Under the written and visual instructions, NMIFA’s #soccerathome guidelines are divided into two parts—ball feeling and coordination with the ball. Both parts cover basic skills that can be done with ease while developing young players’ coordination, balance, and concentration.

For the ball feeling part, there are four involved exercise/drills, namely: tap taps; trickster; rock n’ rolls; and ninja. The coordination with the ball, on the other hand, has a more advanced approach to performing drills, which include the “latte stone,” skipper, cup and clap, rainbows and waterfalls, crazy 8s, and sitting “latte stone.”

All the drills can be done in less than an hour, giving young children a form of physical activity that they need to remain healthy and active at this time of the pandemic. NMIFA is reminding parents or guardians of the players to provide their children proper attire (shoes and comfortable clothing) as well as enough hydration when performing the drills.

To access NMIFA’s #soccerathome! videos, check https://youtu.be/40_GvOcCxws or https://youtu.be/qTt3QI0EQio. Players are also welcome to upload their #soccerathome! videos at the NMIFA Facebook account to encourage more children to stay active.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

12 sign up for soccer coaching course

Posted On Aug 14 2020
, By
0

NMIFA donates 5,000 facemasks to front-liners

Posted On Apr 30 2020
, By
0

NMIFA 3-on-3 Girls Jamboree on AFC

Posted On Apr 14 2020
, By
0

Women’s soccer has come a long way

Posted On Mar 10 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 22, 2020, 1:46 AM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 2 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune