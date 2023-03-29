NMI’s JROTC cadets take part in 2023 spring camp

A total of 125 cadets from the four Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps programs in the CNMI participated in the four-day Cadet Leadership Challenge spring camp that was held at the Saipan Southern High School campus and American Memorial Park.

This year’s CNMI JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge spring camp, also known as Camp Unity, was hosted by Kagman High School Ayuyu Battalion from March 23 to 26, 2023, and included a museum tour, American Memorial Park activities (bird watching, name rubbing, intro and film, and exhibit tour), station activities (leaders reaction course, rope bridge and knot tying, first aid, and land navigation), sport activities, and a drill competition called Tap-Out.

The second day included activities at the American Memorial Park as well as a museum tour and then a bus tour to the Last Command Post, Veterans Cemetery, and Banzai Cliff.

The CNMI Brigade was divided into three groups for the activities, with 45 minutes between rotations. The first group had two stations: Intro & Film (10-minute and 20-minute documentary) and museum tour. The second round of stations included Court of Honor, Marianas Memorial, and break. Names were rubbed at two stations: the Court of Honor and the Marianas Memorial. The third group had only one station: bBird watching, then rotated to the other stations.

The cadets boarded a Tasi Tour bus bound for the Marpi Last Command Post around 1pm. Following that, they were given a brief history of the location and led on a tour around the grounds by a park ranger. Following the Last Command Post, cadets were brought to Banzai Cliff and the Veterans Cemetery, with a narrator from each bus providing a brief history of the location.

“JROTC Camp is an excellent opportunity to meet with other cadets from all high schools and to represent our school,” said C/CSM Andres Muna, command sergeant major of the Ayuyu Battalion.

Day 3 of camp was held at Saipan Southern High School, where the entire brigade participated in training that included land navigation, leaders reaction course, rope bridge/knot tying, and first aid. The first station was rope bridge/knot tying, which was led by the Stallion and Buck battalions (Tinian and Rota High School). The second station was learning how to read a lensatic compass and their pace count, which was led by the Ayuyu Battalion (Kagman High School). The third station was the leaders reaction course, which was led by the Dolphin Battalion (Marianas High School). The fourth station was first aid, which was led by the Manta Ray Battalion (Saipan Southern High School). The American Red Cross demonstrated proper cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.

The camp was packed with adventures, strategy, team-building exercises, and leadership skills. Following that was an athletic competition, i.e., volleyball, basketball, Tap-Out. Following this, the athletic competition awards ceremony began.

In the basketball category, the KHS Ayuyu Battalion snagged first place, the Rota Buck Battalion placed second, and the Tinian Stallion Battalion took third.

In the volleyball category, the Rota Buck Battalion bagged first, the KHS Ayuyus placed second, and the MHS Dolphin Battalion took third.

Rota Buck Battalion took first and second place in the Brigade Tap-out Drill Movements, the Tinian Stallion Battalion took third, the SSHS Manta Ray Battalion took fourth, and the KHS Ayuyu Battalion took fifth. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

