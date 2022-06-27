NMI’s Peter takes part in PASAI meeting

Share











Public Auditor Kina Peter of the CNMI’s Office of the Public Auditor participated in the Pacific Association of Supreme Audit Institutions’ 30th governing board meeting online last June 23, 2022.

A PASAI news release noted that it was the last governing board meeting attended by Peter and the PASAI Secretariat recognized her service.

Sairusi Dukuno, acting auditor-general of Fiji and chair of the PASAI governing board, chaired the meeting.

PASAI chief executive Esther Lameko-Poutoa reported on the progress of work in achieving the PASAI Strategic Plan 2014–2024 up to May 31, 2022. She focused on activities performed from March to May under each strategic priority area.

The governing board discussed the operational plan for the coming financial year. The plan and its proposed budget were both approved.

Agenda items also included an update on the status of the 23rd PASAI Congress, expected to take place predominantly in-person for the first time in four years, in Palau next February.

