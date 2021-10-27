NMSA strengthens ties with int’l orgs

Share











The Northern Marianas Sports Association has been actively involved in events and related activities organized by international and regional sports groups it has affiliation with to strengthen their partnership and seek guidance for upcoming ventures.

Early this month, NMSA president Jerry Tan, secretary general Valerie Hofschneider, and executive director Carline Sablan attended the Oceania National Olympic Committees General Assembly held virtually. ONOC has 17 full member-countries and five associate members, including the NMI, which is represented by NMSA.

The Oct. 9 assembly, discussed among others, the ONOC-member countries’ success in the Tokyo Olympics as well as the Pacific Games Council reports on upcoming competitions, including the Pacific Mini Games 2022 that the CNMI will be hosting and the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands. The meeting also touched on International Olympic Committee and National Olympic relations and IOC members’ reports, which are very timely, as NMSA has reiterated it will continue its Olympic quest.

“Any information on IOC and NOC will definitely provide us additional insights on how we can move forward with our bid to gain membership to the Olympic family,” Tan said.

He added that discussions on the Tokyo Games, particularly the challenges on delegates’ safety amid the pandemic that organizers and participants managed to overcome, are very helpful as the NMI prepares for the hosting of the Pacific Mini Games next year.

Before the ONOC assembly, NMSA and its member federations also attended a workshop that will assist the islands in its hosting duties for the 2022 Mini Games and beyond. Tan, Sablan, and representatives of 10 federations took the Management in Sports Organization course conducted by ONOC and the Guam National Olympic Committee officials.

Then last weekend, Sablan joined NMSA vice president and Northern Marianas Athletics president Ramon Tebuteb at the virtual Oceania Athletics Association Congress as an observer.

Next month, NMSA along with the Northern Marianas Pacific Games Organizing Committee are invited to the PGC General Assembly set for Nov. 5 and 6. Included on the agenda for the assembly are the proposed amendments to the charter and the NMI’s presentation on the updates about the preparations for the 2022 Pacific Mini Games.

“The NMSA will continue to engage with PGC, ONOC, and other regional and international sports groups, as they are our valuable partners in our efforts to provide opportunities for our athletes, coaches, and officials, and help NMI level up in sports in the region,” Sablan said. (PR)