NMTech beefs up online learning capacity, student website

The Northern Marianas Technical Institute is currently working on improving its network infrastructure, hardware, and its capabilities to support online learning.

During her “CEO’s Report” during an NMTech board of trustees meeting last week, NMTech chief executive officer Jodina Attao said that NMTech is working on working on network infrastructure projects that include setting up servers, purchasing hardware, and rerouting and rewiring all cables at NMTech’s Lower Base facility.

It was later learned during the financial portion of Attao’s report that NMTech has requested from the CNMI government $418,287 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to back the school’s network infrastructure and internet services.

She also said that arrangements to purchase new computers for staff and a student computer lab are in the works, along with annual Zoom subscriptions for instructors in case the school is required to transition to full online learning for COVID-19-safety reasons.

As for NMTech’s current computers that will soon be swapped out, Attao said one idea is to provide the computers to the Department of Corrections for inmates to complete their courses online. Saipan Tribune earlier reported that 14 DOC inmates are participating in a pilot program that allows them to take introductory trades courses through NMTech.

Regarding the NMTech student website, Attao shared with the board that within six months the website will have student registration applications; financial aid applications; course descriptions, costs, and syllabi; and links to online course platforms for ease of access uploaded to the site.

Attao said the website has been launched and work is underway to upload more content to the website.

The student website is http://www.nmtechcnmi.org.