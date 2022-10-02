NMTech hosts first Burn Out Competition

Share











NMTech hosted its first ever Burn Out Competition at the 2022 Island Summer Auto-Fest last Sept. 24 at the Joeten Kiyu Public Library parking lot, with James Salalila bagging first place.

The judges from JKPL then judged the winner based on the smoke and the crowd reaction. The winner from the first round was James Salalila with his 1987 Toyota Hilux and the winner from the second round was Shawn Butters with his 2001 Lexus IS 300.

These two battled it out once again to determine NMTech’s Burn Out Competition winner. James Salalila with his 1987 Toyota Hilux took home the $250.00 cash, a trophy, and bragging rights. One of NMTech’s automotive instructors, Dante Yumul, exhibited his 1969 Ford Mustang.

A total of seven cars participated in the event and each car was pre-inspected by NMTech automotive instructors to ensure each vehicle was functional and safe to participate. The vehicle was surrounded by seven concrete barricades then strapped down to an additional concrete barricade for additional safety. The cars then had 30 seconds to burn out on a metal plate to produce the most smoke

This event was NMTech’s marketing push for automotive technology courses that they offer. “We want to attract car enthusiasts to learn more about automotives by enrolling at NMTech,” said NMTech.

NMTech offers classes in Brake Systems, Steering & Suspension, Engine Performance, and Electricity and Electronics Systems. You can receive formal education in the Automotive Technology Trade and turn it into a career here locally on the island. NMTech has ongoing registration for the next cycle of Automotive Technology, with classes beginning early January 2023.

Contact NMTech at 670-235-8864 or visit their website at www.nmtechcnmi.org

NMTech chief executive officer, Jodina Attao said about the event that “the NMTech Burn Out Competition was an awesome event that brought car enthusiasts to display their talents in gearing up for an activity that they truly enjoy and have fun in a safe and controlled environment. At NMTech, we always promote the safety of our staff, our students, and those who take part in our activities.”

“We wanted to give a competition show for the crowd to enjoy by giving people a chance to show off their cars. It has been over 20 years since an event like this has been done and we want something exciting for the automotive community. Overall, the event went smooth[ly], we attracted a big crowd and I’m happy about the turnout!” said NMTech automotive instructor Dante Yumul.

Along with NMTech’s efforts for the car community to show off their cars safely, the auto-fest’s winner, Mark Caacbay interviewed after his win, called attention to the island’s car community, saying that “I think we need a place where auto enthusiasts can do what they do—like a drag strip or something like Guam where we can have car shows there- we can race there safely…”

“We want to thank our partners in making this possible, especially Island Summer Auto-Fest, Joeten Kiyu Public Library and CMS. We also want [to] thank [Marianas Visitors Authority], Department of Corrections, and Dave Electronics. Big shout out to our emcee for the event, Curtis Dancoe and tech inspector Prescott Cabrera. We also cannot forget our volunteers, participants, and our community for supporting our event,” said NMTech automotive instructor Luis Delon Guerrero.