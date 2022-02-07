NMTech reaches out to Tinian, Rota in town hall meetings

Share











The Northern Marianas Technical Institute recently returned to Saipan after doing separate outreaches on Tinian and Rota.

The NMTECH team went to Tinian on Jan. 24-24, 2022, and reached out to Tinian Jr./Sr. High School students by having a town hall meeting at the school on Jan. 24, 2022, at 6:30pm, to introduce the school and its programs to potential students. The event’s guest speaker was Chef Jacob Lisua from Triple J Bar K Tinian, who was a Culinary Arts student at NMTech in 2018. The team also did an outreach to the Culinary Arts class at Tinian Jr./Sr. High School.

The NMTech delegation also met with acting Tinian mayor Joseph Santos and Department of Labor resident director Jay Jess San Nicolas, as well as with Northern Marianas College Tinian resident director Maria Aguon, and completed a site visit of their campus.

The NMTech delegation went next to Rota, and stayed there from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, and had a town hall meeting at the Sinapalo Youth Center on Jan. 31, 2022. The team also did an outreach to the juniors and seniors of Dr. Rita Hocog Inos Jr./Sr. High School.

The NMTech delegation also had a meeting with Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig, Department of Labor resident director Christine Cabrera, and Department of Commerce resident director Dean Manglona, as well as with NMTech board of trustee Rota representative Ana Mendolia and NMTech trustees Catherine Attao.

The NMTech team also met with NMC Rota resident director Diana Benavente Hocog and completed a site visit of their campus. (Saipan Tribune)