NMTI board to activate nomination committee to fill board vacancies

The Northern Marianas Technical Institute’s board of trustees recently activated a nomination committee to seek out candidates to fill two board vacancies, according to NMTI interim chief executive officer Jodina Attao. NMTI is aiming to install a business representative from Saipan and a Tinian representative into its board.

In an interview with Attao yesterday, she said that former trustee Richard Kautz Jr. from Saipan resigned on Aug. 19 and that former Tinian representative and trustee Ray Pangelinan resigned recently as well. Attao said that she and the board extend their gratitude to Kautz and Pangelinan for their time and commitment to NMTI.

This week, NMTI made public its board vacancies and welcomed applications before today, Sept. 3. As of yesterday afternoon, Attao said that NMTI had not received any letters of interest yet, and as such the board’s nomination committee will now actively seek candidates for these vacancies.

“What the nomination committee is going to do is come up with a list of names to present to the governor. Prior to presenting to [Gov. Ralph DLG Torres], they will contact [prospects to gauge their interest]. If interested, we would ask them for their résumés. Within the nomination committee we’re going to be assessing and ranking the interested people,” said Attao.

Attao added that she and the committee are hoping to put together a list of three to five board prospects, and is hoping to identify Filipino construction workers and/or Filipino business owners so that the group is represented as well. Currently, the NMTI board comprises five members: four from Saipan who represent the island’s businesses, Chamorro, and Carolinian community, and one representative from Rota. Current board vacancies are for a business representative from Saipan and for a Tinian representative.

Attao lauded NMTI’s board for its overall work and effort thus far. “Our board has been doing such a great job, and we’ve been meeting more and consistently. …There are so many [upcoming] developments, and it’s hard to keep up with all of that,” said Attao.

