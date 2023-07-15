No-cost medical, vet services available through weekend

The Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs would like to remind the community that Operation Wellness CNMI will continue to provide medical and veterinary services at no cost to the general public from 8am-5pm on both Saturday and Sunday. The program will be available until July 19 on Saipan and July 18 on Tinian and Rota.

Residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to access essential medical and veterinary services. There is no requirement for identification or insurance.

Saipan community members can register at the American Memorial Park Baseball Field to access medical services. A shuttle bus will be available to transport them to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Medical Care and Treatment Site. Veterinary services on Saipan can be accessed at the Saipan Mayor’s Office Dog Shelter and the Saipan Cares for Animals Office.

Tinian community members can receive medical services at Tinian Junior-Senior High School, while veterinary services are available at the Tinian Dog Control Office. Rota community members can access medical and veterinary services at Dr. Rita Hocog Inos Junior-Senior High School.

Individuals who have received any of the services are asked to fill out an online feedback form here: https://bit.ly/3XJAW2E.

These services are part of the Innovative Readiness Training CNMI Wellness Mission, a joint-service medical mission that includes approximately 130 service members from the U.S. Army Reserve, supported by the Air National Guard, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force.

Qualified service members, who are credentialed healthcare providers, will be offering a range of services, including vision screenings, health exams, dental services, public health education, and veterinary services.

The IRT CNMI Wellness Mission not only provides valuable training opportunities for military medical personnel but also delivers direct and lasting benefits to the residents of Saipan.

For further information, visit the CNMI Office of the Governor’s Facebook page (@cnmigovernor) or access the official website at https://tinyurl.com/IRTCNMI/. The Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs will provide service updates on its Facebook page (@cbmagov). (PR)

 

