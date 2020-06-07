No discussions yet for 2022 Micro Games

By
|
Posted on Jun 08 2020

Tag:
Share

Runners compete in the 1,500m race during the 2014 Micronesian Games in Pohnpei. (Contributed Photo)

The Micronesian Games Council has yet to hold discussion about the potential conflict of schedule of the 2022 Micronesian Games with other major events in the region.

“As of now, there have been no discussions or plans on moving the dates of the Micronesian Games (2022),” MGC secretary general Joey Miranda III said.

The Marshall Islands will be hosting the Micro Games in 2022 and based on its winning bid announced in 2018 during the quadrennial event held in Yap, the proposed date (two-week period) is between July 10 and Aug. 6.

The suggested schedule may present challenges to the participating countries, which are also competing in the Pacific Mini Games. The CNMI-hosted Pacific Mini Games is originally set for next year, but the CNMI Pacific Mini Games Oversight Committee has proposed to move the event to Summer of 2022. The new date is in response to Pacific Games Council’s request to the Commonwealth to consider making changes with the dates for the 2021 Pacific Mini Games to avoid conflict with the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

Revision in the schedule of all these major sporting events have to be made due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caught the world off guard late in 2019. The domino effect continues, as moving the 2022 Micro Games would also impact the next Pacific Games.

“Moving the Games (Micro) to 2023 will also possess a schedule conflict as the Pacific Games is slated for the same year,” Miranda said.

The 2023 Pacific Games will take place in Honiara, Solomon Islands and because of the coronavirus pandemic delays in the construction of the facilities for the event are expected.

As for the Pacific Mini Games on Saipan, the Oleai Sports Complex has yet to undergo its scheduled major improvement due to the crisis. The facility sustained significant damage from two super typhoons and early this year, some improvement project was set to start, but COVID-19 came and the sports complex had to be closed.

Moving the Mini Games to 2022 will give organizers and the government more time to prepare for the event while focusing their resources now to battling the spread of COVID-19.

Athletics, baseball, badminton, golf, triathlon, and beach volleyball are on the initial list of sports proposed for the Mini Games. There is also a suggestion to add tennis and weightlifting, while the Northern Marianas National Paddling Sports Federation also wishes to have canoe in the quadrennial event that the CNMI will be hosting for the first time.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

Micro Games medalists to receive cash incentives

Posted On Jan 07 2019
, By
0

Goal reached

Posted On Dec 31 2018
, By
0

Tudela, Ada bask in glory of Micro Games success

Posted On Aug 23 2018
, By
0

San Nicolas wants more tournaments

Posted On Aug 22 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - June 2, 2020

Posted On Jun 02 2020

Community Briefs - May 28, 2020

Posted On May 28 2020

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 8, 2020, 12:30 PM
Sunny
Sunny
33°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 59%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune