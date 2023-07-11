No Excuse pay dues against PayDayHoa, 14-7

Share











No Excuse paid their dues against PayDay Hao, 14-7, in the start of the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League last Sunday at the DanDan Softball Field.

Both teams got off to a slow start until No Excuse’s Kimo Angailen started the onslaught of runs in the second inning with a home run. Audie Maratita followed it up with another home run, and Marvin Kaipat topped it off with a three-run home run for a 5-0 game.

The game had the makings of a home run derby as more home runs echoed off the bats of No Excuse’s lineup—with a home run each by Henry Lizama Jr., Byron Kaipat, and Jerome Delos Santos in the third inning.

At this point, Payday Hao could only conjure up two runs and in the third, put up three runs via a home run by Robert Bansil and Dave Jones.

Payday Hao was still down by four runs and No Excuse only lengthened their lead as the home runs kept coming with one more by Angailen and one by J.D. Magofna.

No Excuse had no excuse not to win and held on after Payday Hao fell short and scored only three more runs for a 14-7 game.

Team Mac 10, Saipal 7

Team Mac defeated Saipal, 10-7, after Team Mac put up three runs in their last at-bat to secure the win.

Team Mac breezed through the first two innings and scored five in the second. Multiple base hits plus RBI doubles by Ben Higgins and Delvin Manahane put Team Mac up by four runs heading into the third inning as Saipal only scored three so far.

Saipal tried to catch up and scored three in the third inning for a close 6-7 game, but were shutout in the next three innings by Team Mac pitcher Eric Kapileo.

In the sixth inning, Team Mac pulled away with three runs for a 10-6 game and Saipal could only produce one more run in their last at-bat for the final of 10-7.

Mamaaw 17, Dat’s It 5

Mamaaw showed Dat’s It who’s boss in a mercy run-ruled game, 17-5.

Dat’s It could not put bat to ball and came up empty in the first couple innings—which was the exact opposite for Mamaaw when they scored 12 in the second inning alone.

For Mamaaw, two home runs each were made by J.J. Lifoifoi and I.J. Teigita and one each were hit by Ian Norita and Giovanni Mira.

Mamaaw’s stacked lineup overpowered Dat’s It and that was it for them when they could only score five runs throughout the game.

Results of the other games will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

This season’s open league has 14 teams vying for the championship that is set for Oct. 29, 2023.

The teams are Mamaaw, Ready Mix, Just 4 Fun, Kebruka, PayDayHao, Aimeliik Bat Boys, Saipal, Team Mac, No Choice, No Excuse, Seaweed Vibes, TuTuramZ, Blue Jays, and Dat’s it.

The Budweiser BASA League concluded its men’s and women’s division last July 2 with Man Amigos the men’s champions and the Lady Blue Jays the women’s champion.