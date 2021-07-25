No one from Korea has tested positive—Muña

Share











The CNMI added two more persons to its total number of positive COVID-19 cases but Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña assured that not one of those coming from South Korea has tested positive so far.

CHCC announced yesterday that two additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The two were identified by travel screening and confirmed through fifth-day testing on July 22 and 24, and have since then been quarantined and actively monitored.

The two individuals bring the CNMI’s total number of positive cases to 190 since March 28, 2020.

Responding to a Saipan Tribune inquiry, Muña said that no individuals from South Korea arriving in Saipan have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. “The cases are from the United flight. Non- (sic) from Korea has tested positive,” said Muña on Sunday.

A batch of 40-plus YouTube influencers and media personnel from South Korea arrived in Saipan on July 17 as part of a familiarization Tour, to promote a Travel Bubble between Saipan and South Korea. It was previously reported that close to 60 participants have already confirmed their participation in the CNMI Travel Bubble. The CNMI’s first batch of travel bubble tourists arrived on Saipan last Saturday, July 24 with another flight arriving on July 29. The three approved Korean airliners who are part of the travel bubble are Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, and T’way Air.