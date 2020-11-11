No Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving

By
|
Posted on Nov 12 2020
Share

In this 2014 file photo, father and daughter Jeff and Gabi Race negotiate one of the few flat, but rocky roads to Mt. Tapochao during the Turkey Trot Run. (Saipan Tribune)

The event that has become a tradition on Saipan for Thanksgiving Day, unfortunately, will not be held this year, as Northern Marianas Athletics has decided to cancel the 36th Mt. Tapochao Turkey Trot Run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NMA president Ramon Tebuteb said that since the Turkey Trot usually draws more than 100 participants, having the event on Nov. 26 will go against the CNMI’s governments safety rules on large crowd gathering. Last year, 135 joined the 4.2-mile race from Lower Base to the highest peak on Saipan.

“The NMA board has canceled the association’s remaining activities due to the pandemic. Until such time that the CNMI has been officially cleared from restrictions, the NMA board will continue to suspend its activities to take into serious consideration the health and welfare of the community,” Tebuteb said.

Participants in last year’s 35th Turkey Trot Run head out to Capitol Hill. (Saipan Tribune)

Jeff Race, who has participated in more than 20 editions of the Turkey Trot, though saddened with the cancelation understood NMA’s decision.

“Oh, no! That’s unfortunate, but safety is our priority,” said Race, whose been on Saipan the last 33 years and remembers missing only a few Turkey Trot races.

“I won’t miss it this year. This event has been part of my Thanksgiving morning tradition. Unofficially, I will run up to Mt. Tapochao on Thanksgiving Day,” the CNMI Sports Hall of Famer said.

Race’s daughter, Gabi, started doing the Turkey Trot when she was just 11 years old and through she won’t be able to join her dad this year, she relishes the moments of her previous treks to Mt. Tapochao with her friends and the couple of first place finishes in the NMA event.

In this 2014 file photo, participants in the Turkey Trot Run leave Lower Base on their way to Mt. Tapochao. (Saipan Tribune)

Charlie Sendin, another regular at the Turkey Trot and was the overall first finisher in the 2012 race, looks forward to this year’s event as he does every year because of the challenging course—up and down and paved and coral road. He is confident that the competition will be back next year and hopes NMA could have another event before the season wraps up

Under NMA’s annual calendar, it’s season-ending event is the Christmas Island Relay.

Tebuteb said no decision has been made as far as the relay event is concerned, as the NMA boar is still working on a proposal for the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - November 10, 2020

Posted On Nov 10 2020

COMUNITY BRIEFS - November 5, 2020

Posted On Nov 05 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 4, 2020

Posted On Nov 04 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

November 12, 2020, 9:50 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:18 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune