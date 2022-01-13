Nonprofit organizations are essential for a thriving community

Share











Nonprofit organizations have been and will continue to play a vital role in building resilient communities by providing services that contribute to economic stability. They also strengthen communities in other important ways by caring for the needs of the local community. When issues arise, nonprofit organizations can act faster to provide relief within the community.

The Rotary Club of Saipan has helped our community rebuild in any way we could. After the destructive effects of Super Typhoon Yutu, we were able to help the Maturana House of Prayer in repairing their facilities. We needed to help, because the house serves as a retirement home for nuns, and at the same time, hosts community events and programs.

Recently, with the help of Karidat Social Services and our donors, we were able to quickly assist 45 families on Rota. My fellow Rotarians and I distributed care packages of food and sanitary products to families. Now, we are committed to assisting with the beautification of our islands—Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

Through the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers’ Public Private Partnership program, our Rotary Club adopted the Suicide Cliff site with the Emon Masonic Lodge. Suicide Cliff is one of the most visited tourist attractions, and we would like our visitors to enjoy the site even more. Our priority is to build ramps that would make the site accessible for people with disabilities. We hope that other popular sites become more friendly to people of all abilities.

The Rotary Club and Emon Masonic Lodge’s upcoming projects at Suicide Cliff include planting more flowers, repairing the railings, and enhancing the natural environment. Beautification must be a Commonwealth-wide effort. Our islands are so beautiful, and we all need to chip in to preserve its natural resources. Clean beaches are vital for a tourism-based economy and for the islands’ residents who deserve a clean environment and safe source of food. Cleaning up after ourselves and planting more flowers and trees are a few ways we can keep our sites beautiful. Join us.

GCEA’s PPP program is a terrific opportunity for local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders to contribute to making our islands more beautiful. We can see how invested our Public School System students, teachers, and administrators are through their participation in the Marianas Village Pride Campaign. They have a lot of pride in where they’re from, and we should support their efforts. GCEA promotes the importance of being good neighbors and improving the quality of life at the village level. They promote a genuine sense of community that we can all appreciate and get behind. It’s also a good example for our younger generations to emulate.

As we begin a new year, let’s commit to working together to transform our Marianas into a world-class destination. Whether it’s picking up trash on the side of the road, painting a curb, or even giving out food to local NPOs, every effort makes our community better. We need to invest in making the CNMI a better place for all. There is only so much our government leaders can do, so I challenge fellow nonprofit organizations to help out where they can and leave a lasting legacy for others to follow. Together, We Can!

For more information, visit the GCEA at HYPERLINK “http://www.cnmieconomy.com” cnmieconomy.com, on Facebook and Instagram (@cnmigov.economy), or contact them at gceacnmi@gmail.com.