Norman Tanghal latest NMC grad to pass NCLEX

Posted on Aug 15 2022

Norman Tanghal

Northern Marianas College nursing graduate Norman Tanghal has joined the long list of NMC graduates who have passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses or NCLEX-RN.

The NCLEX-RN tests an individual’s nursing knowledge, skills and abilities essential to the safe and effective practice of nursing at the entry level. The exam is used by nursing boards in all U.S. states and territories to award nursing licenses.

“I wish to congratulate Norman on becoming the latest graduate to reach this important milestone of passing the NCLEX-RN,” said NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D.

NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan also congratulated Tanghal on his achievement. “Norman worked very hard in studying and preparing himself to pass the NCLEX-RN exam,” Aldan said. “I applaud him for his efforts and dedication and we are very proud of his recent accomplishments.”

Tanghal, who graduated from NMC in 2021, said that the reason why he wanted to become a nurse was to educate people in leading healthier lives. “I wanted to pursue nursing because I want to help educate the community and to connect with people of varying backgrounds,” he said.

As for his preparation for the NCLEX-RN, Tanghal said it was his family and friends who helped him with the stresses of the exam. “Studying for the NCLEX was mentally taxing for me for numerous reasons, so having my family and friends be there for me when I needed someone to talk to about my doubts and frustrations helped tremendously,” he said.

Tanghal also attributes his success with the exam to NMC’s Nursing Program. The class lectures from his instructors, the skills lab, and the Kaplan test preparation all helped with his test preparation.

His advice for students who are planning to take the exam is to find a study method that works for them. “Don’t let yourself get distracted or lose focus during your studies,” Tanghal said.  “Most importantly: believe in yourself. You have what it takes to pass the exam!”

For more information about NMC’s nursing program, email Aldan at rosa.aldan@marianas.edu or call (670) 237-6744. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated.

