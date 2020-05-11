Share







Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. is celebrating National Hospital Week from May 10 to May 16 in the form of “A Week of Thanks,” where the community can participate from the comfort of their homes while health care workers go to work to continue fighting against COVID-19.

National Hospital Week gives CHCC the opportunity to highlight the hospital and health care workers and the innovative ways that they are supporting the needs of the community during this pandemic.

CHCC has prepared a post for the community to thank them through CHCC’s Facebook social media page: www.facebook.com/cnmichcc. “Please feel free to share your positive comments, meaningful quotes, or note of encouragement. Even during a time like this, you can make a difference by making their day shine a little brighter,” said a CHCC statement.

People interviewed for this story agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity. “Thank you for working so tirelessly on the front line. You are an inspiration to all of us,” said Jane (not her real name). “Thank you for being selfless and courageous.”

“To all our courageous heroes who are helping others fight COVID-19, thank you for your hard work and commitment,” said Joseph (not his real name).

Joseph added that if the community continues to practice social distancing, good hygiene, and staying home “we would be able to help ‘flatten the curve.’”

“We should all stay home for them (health care workers), since they stay at the hospital for us,” added Joseph.

“Thank you for working endlessly to help flatten the curve and risking your own life, leaving your own families, and working day in and day out in order to save others,” said Sally (not her real name). “It may sound cliché, but not all heroes wear capes, and I hope that the virus will be gone soon, so they can all rest.”

During the week CHCC will be dedicating one day out of the week for each team:

• May 11: Medical Staff and Mid-Level Providers

• May 12: Hospital Nursing Services – Medical/Surgical, ICU, Obstetrics, Pediatrics, Labor and Delivery, Operation Room, Emergency Room, NICU, Psychiatric

• May 13: Ancillary Services – Laboratory, Physical Therapy, Respiratory Therapy, Radiology, Medical Social Services, Pharmacy, Dietary Services, Medical Records

• May 14: Specialty Centers– Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis, Oncology

• May 15: Hospital Operations, Management, Administration & Support Services – CEO, COO, Human Resources, Hospital Quality/Risk Management Program, Utilization Review and Discharge Planning Program, Infection Control program, Compliance, HIPAA Program, Accounting, Payroll, Facility Maintenance/General Support Services, Health Information Technology, Procurement & Supply.