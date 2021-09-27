Not guilty plea for man accused of strangling woman

Share











A man who is accused of strangling and beating a woman after she refused a “hickey” from him pleaded not guilty before the Superior Court yesterday.

Arnold Ilo Kapileo, 69, pleaded not guilty before Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja yesterday for the charges of strangulation, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace following his arraignment yesterday. He also waived the formal reading of his rights during the hearing.

Kapileo, who appeared out of custody, was ordered to return to court on Oct. 28 for a status conference.

Office of the Public Defender’s JP Nogues represented Kapileo for the arraignment hearing while assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas represented the CNMI.

According to court documents, Kapileo allegedly punched and choked the victim in this case after she did not let him put a “hickey” on her neck on the evening of Sept. 14. She said Kapileo got upset and accused him of punching her neck, her back, and waist. He also allegedly tried to choke her.

When she tried to run to her neighbor’s unit, the victim said Kapileo allegedly chased her, pressed his elbow on her neck, pushed her down on the floor and used his other hand to pull her hair.