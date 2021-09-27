Not guilty plea for man accused of strangling woman

By
|
Posted on Sep 28 2021
Share

A man who is accused of strangling and beating a woman after she refused a “hickey” from him pleaded not guilty before the Superior Court yesterday.

Arnold Ilo Kapileo, 69, pleaded not guilty before Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja yesterday for the charges of strangulation, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace following his arraignment yesterday. He also waived the formal reading of his rights during the hearing.

Kapileo, who appeared out of custody, was ordered to return to court on Oct. 28 for a status conference.

Office of the Public Defender’s JP Nogues represented Kapileo for the arraignment hearing while assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas represented the CNMI.

According to court documents, Kapileo allegedly punched and choked the victim in this case after she did not let him put a “hickey” on her neck on the evening of Sept. 14. She said Kapileo got upset and accused him of punching her neck, her back, and waist. He also allegedly tried to choke her.

When she tried to run to her neighbor’s unit, the victim said Kapileo allegedly chased her, pressed his elbow on her neck, pushed her down on the floor and used his other hand to pull her hair.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 28, 2021, 9:24 AM
Sunny
Sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s S
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:09 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune