Nov. 13-19 is CNMI Recycles Week

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has declared the week of Nov. 13-19, 2022, as CNMI Recycles Week, in conjunction with the celebration of Nov. 15 as America Recycles Day, which began over two decades ago.

The proclamation encourage everyone in the CNMI community to acknowledge and take part in the efforts to combat climate change, promote sustainable living, and protect the environment for the Commonwealth’s future generations.

“…We affirm our commitment to preserving our precious resources, working toward more sustainable production, consumption, and disposal practices, and creating a healthier and cleaner world,” states part of the proclamation. “The Commonwealth acknowledges the significance of the continued prosperity of its citizens who call these islands ‘home’ and takes part in this unified call to global action.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Recycling Economic Information Report published in November 2020 reveals that recycling is a critical part of the U.S. economy that created 681,000 jobs, increased $37.8 billion in wages, and generated $5.5 billion in tax revenue.

“The CNMI is committed to taking the necessary action and expanding our Commonwealth’s efforts in combating climate change by reducing, reusing, and recycling waste, which will create more jobs for our people and unlock a door of possibilities and increased economic output here in our islands.”

The proclamation noted that Tinian has been leading efforts to assess and implement zero waste management opportunities.

The CNMI’s 2021-2030 Comprehensive Sustainable Development Plan supports the 10-year Sustainable Development Goal that by 2030, 50% of the recyclable waste stream will be diverted from CNMI’s environmentally-compliant waste management facilities on Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and the Northern Islands with diverted waste composted, reused, or sold to support sustainable waste management systems. (Saipan Tribune)