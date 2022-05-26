OAG subpoenas 9 to testify

Share











The Office of the Attorney General has subpoenaed nine current and former government officials to testify at the July 5 criminal proceedings against Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, whom the OAG is suing for alleged misconduct in public office and theft.

OAG chief solicitor Robert Glass issued subpoenas yesterday morning for former Department of Finance secretary Larissa Larson, current Finance Secretary David Atalig, and Sen. Victor Hocog (R-Rota). Glass also issued subpoenas for Bernadita Palacios, Chari Ramos, Frances Dela Cruz, Bobbie Cabrera, Frances Salas, and Joey Cruz.

The OAG filed a criminal case against Torres last April alleging 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for business class, first class, or other premium class travel for himself and/or first lady Diann T. Torres.

The case also alleges one count of contempt for failure to appear in compliance with a subpoena.

Attorney General Edward Manibusan said the charges follow months of thorough investigation by the Office of the Attorney General Investigative Division.

The judge handling the case, judge pro tempore Alberto E. Tolentino, has yet to rule on the motion made by the OAG to disqualify Torres’ counsels: Viola Alepuyo and Anthony Aguon.

Last Tuesday, after hearing the arguments of both parties and reviewing dozens of pages of arguments in support and in opposition to the motion, Tolentino took the matter under advisement and said he would soon issue a written order.

Upon concluding last Tuesday’s hearing, Tolentino said he will rule on the motion before the case’s evidentiary hearing on Tuesday, May 31.

Torres did not appear at the hearing but was represented by Alepuyo, Aguon, and Matthew Holley.