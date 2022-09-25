October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

By
Posted on Sep 26 2022

October marks the celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month with this year’s nation-wide theme “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation” coined by the United States Department of Labor.

Disability Network Partners recognizes the important role people with disabilities have within a diverse and inclusive workforce as we take another step closer towards being a fully integrated society.

It also recognizes employers who have showcased supportive, inclusive employment practices and policies as they break the barriers of stigma and discrimination.

These barriers cannot be broken alone, but rather, it is a team effort between diverse agencies with a common goal of providing employment services for individuals with disabilities.

The Northern Marianas Protection & Advocacy Systems, Inc. can provide education and training for employers regarding enabling disability laws, employee rights, reasonable accommodations, disability etiquette and awareness, just to name a few.

In collaboration with the CNMI Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, NMPASI provides these trainings to employers who are interested in providing on the job and work experience training for VR clients. Working together for a common goal of ensuring that the rights of individuals with disabilities are protected and that the employers are aware of these laws allow for meaningful collaboration for the individuals seeking employment.

The Disability Network Partners is an organization of various agencies that seek to provide services for individuals with disabilities through the CNMI. NMPASI is a member of the DNP, and together they’re are celebrating this year’s NDEAM by hosting a series of conferences on the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota aiming our employers, self-advocates, and beneficiaries of social security who are looking to gain or maintain employment. The important dates are as follows:

SAIPAN

• Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022: NDEAM Proclamation Signing, Employer Recognition Ceremony, Employer Training at Taga Hall, World Resort, beginning at 8am.

• Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022: Self-Advocates’ Training at Taga Hall, World Resort, beginning at 8am.

• Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022: Beneficiaries of Social Security Training at Taga Hall, World Resort, beginning at 8am.

TINIAN

• Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022: NDEAM Proclamation Signing, Employer Recognition Ceremony, Employer Training at Bar-K Diner, Tinian, beginning at 8am.

• Friday, Oct. 14, 2022: Self-Advocates’ Training at Bar-K Diner, Tinian, beginning at 8am.

• Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022: Beneficiaries of Social Security Training at Bar-K Diner, Tinian, beginning at 8am.

ROTA

• Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022: NDEAM Proclamation Signing, Employer Recognition Ceremony, Employer Training at Chesa, Rota, beginning at 8am.

• Friday, Oct. 21, 2022: Self-Advocates’ Training at Chesa, Rota, beginning at 8am.

• Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022: Beneficiaries of Social Security Training @ Chesa, Rota, beginning at 8am.

For more information regarding these upcoming NDEAM celebrations and events, please contact OVR at (670) 322-65357/38 or NMPASI at (670) 235-7273/74. (Cleo Nening)

Contributing Author

