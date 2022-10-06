October is National Disability Employment Month

By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2022
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signs the proclamation officially commemorating October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month during a proclamation signing at the Saipan World Resort Taga Hall last Wednesday. (KIMBERLY B. ESMORES)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres officially proclaimed the month of October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month to both spread awareness and recognize local employers who have actively continued to train and hire individuals with disabilities within the community.

In a brief statement from Torres following the signing of the proclamation last Wednesday at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Hall, he said Disability Employment Awareness is not only very important to him and the administration, but a movement that he is also passionate about.

“There’s a quote that we always say ‘don’t look at the disability, look at their ability.’ So that goes for all of us and for the employers who uphold that, thank you,” he said.

According to the proclamation, the purpose of the National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate the community about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of CNMI’s workers with disabilities.

This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation,” and in light of this year’s theme, the collaborative efforts of the Disability Network Partners (DNP) will ensure that activities throughout this month will reinforce the value and talents that people with disabilities add to our workplaces and communities —and thus, affirm the CNMI’s commitment to an inclusive community that increases and promotes access and opportunities to all, including individuals with disabilities.

To kick off the monthlong festivities, CNMI Disability Network Partners awarded various CNMI employers who have trained and hired individuals with disabilities.

The bronze awards were given to August Supermarket, Division of Youth Services, Joeten Kiyu Public Library, Kagman High School, Karidat Social Services, Office on Aging, and Taro Sue Corp.

Meanwhile the silver awardees included Division of Tax of Revenue and Taxation, Green Meadow School, Hermans Modern Bakery, Joeten Superstore, Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, and the CNMI Office of the Governor.

Finally the gold awardees were Center for Living Independently in the CNMI, Herman’s Modern Bakery, CNMI Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, and SP Dancoe and Associates.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 7, 2022, 9:04 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:02 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune