October is National Disability Employment Month

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres officially proclaimed the month of October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month to both spread awareness and recognize local employers who have actively continued to train and hire individuals with disabilities within the community.

In a brief statement from Torres following the signing of the proclamation last Wednesday at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Hall, he said Disability Employment Awareness is not only very important to him and the administration, but a movement that he is also passionate about.

“There’s a quote that we always say ‘don’t look at the disability, look at their ability.’ So that goes for all of us and for the employers who uphold that, thank you,” he said.

According to the proclamation, the purpose of the National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate the community about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of CNMI’s workers with disabilities.

This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation,” and in light of this year’s theme, the collaborative efforts of the Disability Network Partners (DNP) will ensure that activities throughout this month will reinforce the value and talents that people with disabilities add to our workplaces and communities —and thus, affirm the CNMI’s commitment to an inclusive community that increases and promotes access and opportunities to all, including individuals with disabilities.

To kick off the monthlong festivities, CNMI Disability Network Partners awarded various CNMI employers who have trained and hired individuals with disabilities.

The bronze awards were given to August Supermarket, Division of Youth Services, Joeten Kiyu Public Library, Kagman High School, Karidat Social Services, Office on Aging, and Taro Sue Corp.

Meanwhile the silver awardees included Division of Tax of Revenue and Taxation, Green Meadow School, Hermans Modern Bakery, Joeten Superstore, Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, and the CNMI Office of the Governor.

Finally the gold awardees were Center for Living Independently in the CNMI, Herman’s Modern Bakery, CNMI Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, and SP Dancoe and Associates.