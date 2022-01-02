Of 9 senators, only DeLeon Guerrero not leasing car using gov’t funds

By
|
Posted on Jan 03 2022

Tag:
Share

DeLeon Guerrero

Of nine senators, only Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) does not lease a vehicle that’s paid for by government funds.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s request, the office of Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) provided Thursday a list showing that eight senators are leasing vehicles with government funds. The Senate’s list does not indicate what type of vehicles, models, and year. Hofschneider’s staff referred Saipan Tribune to the Office of the Public Auditor for more information.

It was Public Auditor Kina B. Peter who requested assistance from Hofschneider last Dec. 1 for information regarding whether senators have purchased or leased a government vehicle paid for by government funds. Peter sent the same request for a list of leased vehicles last Dec. 1 to House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan).

Peter said OPA is doing a survey regarding all CNMI government vehicles.

When asked why she is not leasing a vehicle and is instead using her private car, DeLeon Guerrero said yesterday that her office does very minimal runs outside the office.

DeLeon Guerrero is author of a pending Senate Bill 22-53, which seeks to prohibit the purchase of leased vehicles paid by public funds by elected officials.

The bill, however, allows an exemption for a government agency to purchase the leased vehicles strictly for the agency’s use.

DeLeon Guerrero stated in the bill that the purpose of this legislation is to stop the scheme of converting leased vehicles to personal vehicles at a discounted price as a result of payments made using public funds.

She said a government agency, however, may negotiate to purchase a leased vehicle strictly for the agency’s use.

The senator said many vehicles are being leased by government agencies for its employees’ use during work hours.

She said elected officials also lease vehicles for their transportation in performing their duties as elected officials and for their office use.

She said the lease period of vehicles is usually annually and renewable each year thereafter. DeLeon Guerrero said after years of the use of the leased vehicle and payment of the monthly rental amounts, the vehicle lessee negotiates with the lessor for a discounted price and the lessee is given the option to purchase the vehicle as their personal vehicle.

The senator said it is not fair that the lessee who pays the rental payments with public funds is the only one individual accorded the discount benefit to purchase the vehicle as personal vehicle. She said this scheme is not right.

In May 2018, then-Labor secretary DeLeon Guerrero was acquitted by Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho of three traffic charges—using a government vehicle that had tinting on its windows, that was not marked as a government vehicle, and did not bear government license plates.

Villagomez’s list submitted to OPA last Dec. 7 shows that, except for Reps. Vicente C. Camacho (D-Saipan), Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan), and Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan), all House members have leased vehicles using government funds.

Villagomez’s list, a copy of which was forwarded to

Saipan Tribune, shows what type of vehicles, models and years are being leased by the 17 representatives.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Bench trial set for man who allegedly shattered window of CPA cop car

Posted On Oct 06 2021
, By
0

House OKs bill to require expiration of car insurance, vehicle registration to coincide

Posted On Oct 06 2021
, By
0

Seatbelt, car seat checkpoints on Friday

Posted On Sep 23 2021
, By
0

Man accused of shattering car’s window

Posted On Jul 27 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 9 m/s NE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune