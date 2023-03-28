OFLC provides CW-1 webinar materials and info
On March 20, 2023, the Office of Foreign Labor Certification conducted a webinar to provide an overview on common issues the National Processing Center has identified with CW-1 Applications for Temporary Employment Certification and offered filing tips that can minimize the common application errors. The presentation materials are now available at the links below and located on our website under the “Webinars” tab at the bottom of the CW-1 Program page: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/foreign-labor/programs/cw-1.
View the slides of the CW-1 webinar: https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/ETA/oflc/pdfs/CW-1%20Webinar%203-20-23%20Final.pdf
View the webinar recording: https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/ETA/oflc/media/CW-1%20Program%20FY2023%20Update%20%26%20Helpful%20Filing%20Tips.mp4 (PR)