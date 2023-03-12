OFLC webinar on process for filing CW-1 applications for employment in the NMI

The Office of Foreign Labor Certification invites interested stakeholders to participate in a webinar that provides technical assistance and helpful tips for preparing the CW-1 Application for Prevailing Wage Determination (Form ETA-9141C) and the Application for Temporary Employment Certification (Form ETA-9142C). The webinar will provide technical assistance to employers (and authorized attorneys or agents) on how to complete and submit Forms ETA-9141C and ETA-9142C and cover some of the most pressing post-filing issues employers encounter.

The webinar will take place on March 20, 2023 7pm | (UTC-05:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada) | 1 hr/March 21, 2023, 9:00AM | (UTC+10:00) Chamorro Standard Time | 1 hr

To join the meeting. The link is: https://usdol.webex.com/usdol/j.php?MTID=m09be869a77a13aa13dd691296393fff7

Join by meeting number: Meeting number (access code): 2763 487 7128 

Meeting password: CW1Update

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only): 1-877-465-7975, # US Toll Free +1-210-795-0506, # US Toll

Join by phone: 1-877-465-7975 US Toll Free 1-210-795-0506 US Toll (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

