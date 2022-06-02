OIA awards $1.5M grant for Close-Up and Junior State Foundation

Share











WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has announced $1,499,430 in fiscal year 2022 Technical Assistance Program grant funding to two civic engagement and education programs for insular areas students. One million dollars has been provided to the Close-Up Foundation and $499,430 has been provided to the Junior State Foundation.

“The educational opportunities provide by both Close-Up and Junior State Foundation are undeniable, and thanks to funding made available by Congress, students from the insular areas will once again be able take full advantage of these unique learning programs,” said deputy assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Keone Nakoa.

For the past three decades, Interior has supported over 10,000 students and educators from the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the CNMI, and the U.S. Virgin Islands and from the freely associated states (Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau) to participate in Junior State Foundation and Close-up Foundation student exchange programs.

On May 26, 2022, Interior also announced grant funding to fund membership fees for the insular areas in the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, which makes students from the territories and the freely associated states eligible for in-state tuition rates at participating schools in the western United States.

Information about the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs and funding assistance for the insular areas can be found at www.doi.gov/oia. (OIA)