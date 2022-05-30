OIA provides $27.7M in CIP grants to territories  

WASHINGTON, D.C. —The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has announced $27,720,000 in fiscal year 2022 Capital Improvement Project grant funding for priority needs across the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.  

“CIP grants are among our most effective means to support priority needs in the territories,” said deputy assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Keone Nakoa. “This year’s investments will go far in funding public facilities such as schools, hospitals, and clinics across the territories.”  

The $27.72 million grant award is broken down as follows: American Samoa, $10,262,636; CNMI, $8,829,728; Guam, $6,627,636; and USVI, $2,000,000.

For more about the OIA and the CIP program, visit www.doi.gov/oia. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
