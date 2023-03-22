Ol’Aces teams win in return of SCLC caging

Saipan Centennial Lions Club president Marie Javier does the ceremonial jump ball between Ol’Aces’ Dennis Mendiola, left, and Blue Eagle/Pacific Express’ Andrew Ashburn during the opening of the 2nd Annual Saipan Centennial Lions Club Basketball League last Sunday at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe.(MARK RABAGO)

Ol’Aces were the kings of court last Sunday and Tuesday when their masters and open teams defeated separate rivals at the start of the 2nd Annual Saipan Centennial Lions Club Basketball League at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe.

Playing in the opener, Ol’Aces made mincemeat of Blue Eagles/Pacific Express, 89-72, in the masters division.

Reigning Gandang Pinay winner Krisselle Drilon of Puerto Rico Bento and Evan Cielo Doca of JSN Construction were adjudged best muse in the open and masters divisions, respectively, during the opening of the 2nd Annual Saipan Centennial Lions Club Basketball League last Sunday at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe.(MARK RABAGO)

Brothers Freddie and Ben Pelisamen took turns punishing Blue Eagles/Pacific Express’ defenders en route to scoring 39 points and 21 points, respectively, to pace the Oleai team.

Forward Joel Javier led Blue Eagles/Pacific Express in a losing cause with 22 points. 

In the second game, Puerto Rico Bento got the better of Susan’s Catering, 112-90, in the first game of the open division.

Like Ol’Aces against Blue Eagles/Pacific Express, Puerto Rico Bento jumped the gun on Susan’s Catering from the get-go and never looked back and was led by three 20-point scorers—Daryl Foranda with 24, Coby Santos with 23, and Mark Mintac with 22. Karl Angelo Genese was the game’s high-point man with 27 points for Susan’s Catering.

Puerto Rico Bento toppied the open division best uniform competition. (MARK RABAGO)

Ol’Aces’ open division team followed the footsteps of its older brethren by topping Lakay, 107-95, in the first game last Tuesday.

Marianas High School standout Airson Atan led the way for Ol’Aces with 23 points, while former national team players Douglas Schmidt, Jack Lizama, and Preston Basa added 18, 15, and 12 points, respectively.

Lakay was paced by the 23 points of Tony
Kim.

In the nightcap, Jay Palmes made 1 out of 2 free throws with less than 7 seconds remaining that allowed K2 Ballerz to escape powerhouse New Chang Ming Market, 67-65.

Down by 1 with time running down, New Chang Ming Market forward Rodel Pastrano intentionally fouled Palmes, who made the first before missing the second. 

RNV Construction was the winner of the best uniform in the masters division. (MARK RABAGO)

New Changming Market then went empty-handed in their final offensive play to go down in defeat.

Frankie Satur shone all game long for the Kagman team with 22 points, while Jack Aranda and Shane Deleon Guerrero fired 15 and 14 points, respectively, in the setback.

In the rather lengthy opening ceremony before the twinbill, reigning Gandang Pinay winner Krisselle Drilon of Puerto Rico Bento and Evan Cielo Doca of JSN Construction were adjudged best muse in the open and masters divisions, respectively.

For best uniform, Puerto Rico Bento claimed a double victory on opening day by topping the open division, while RNV Construction was the winner in the masters.

SUNDAY

First Game

Ol’Aces 89 – F. Pelisamen 39, B. Pelisamen 21, Libuw 10, Rengul 6, Rangamar 5, Joab 4, Mendiola 2, Tudela 2.

Blue Eagle/Pacific Express 72 – Javier 22, Ashburn 12, Reign 11, Francisco 11, Cabanas 6, Estolas 3, Morales 3, Dayrit 2, Saplan 2.

Scoring by quarters: 28-14, 50-34, 73-53, 89-72.

Second Game

Puerto Rico Bento 112 – Foronda 23, Santos 23, Mintac 22, Bayking 14, Dela Cruz 11, Galang 6, Reyes 4, Cristobal 4.

Susan’s Catering 90 – Genese 27, Padayao 16, Torres 15, Bernardo 10, Duenas 5, Gariguez 4, Castillo 4, Capalad 4, Camacho 3, Macaraig 2.

Scoring by quarters: 30-20, 62-30, 77-60, 112-90.

TUESDAY
First Game

Ol’Aces 107 – Air. Atan 23, Schmidt 18, Lizama 15, Basa 12, Kabiriel Vice 6, Onopwy 6, Pelisaman 6, Brungard 6, Fitial 4, Aif. Atan 3, Diaz 3, Barcinas 2.

Lakay 95 – Kim 22, Mendiola 21, Gaviola 17, Escano 15, Poksu 12, Malinay 10.

Scoring by quarters: 29-19, 49-44, 91-70, 107-95.

Second Game

K2 Ballerz 67 – Satur 22, Mamis 9, Palmes 8, Babauta 8, Satur 7, Mariano 6, Taitingfong 3, Sablan 2, Kaipat 2.

New Chang Ming Market 65 – Aranda 15, Deleon Guerrero 15, Pastrana 8, Castro 8, Montes 4, Almario 3, Palacios 3, Camacho 3, Brennan 3, Gontar 2, Flores 2.

Scoring by quarters: 8-10, 28-32, 47-50, 67-65.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

