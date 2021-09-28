One of two involved in robbery denies all charges

By
|
Posted on Sep 29 2021
Share

One of the two defendants allegedly involved in the robbery of two woman in central Garapan over a week ago has pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed against him.

Brandon Lizama Benavente, 37, denied all the allegations and charges against him before Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja during his arraignment last Monday.

Following the hearing, Benavente was remanded back to Department of Corrections and was ordered to return to court on Oct. 26 for a status conference before Superior Court Associate Judge Theresa Kim-Tenorio.

As for Benavente’s co-defendant, Vincent DLG Pua, 29, his hearing was moved to a later date.

The two, who are being charged with robbery, allegedly robbed two women in central Garapan on Sept. 8, 2021.

According to court documents, the two victims had been playing at Club 88 when one of them received a call from a friend at around 9:19pm asking to meet them at a karaoke bar. One of the victims cashed out her winnings of $60 before she and her companion left the establishment.

One of the victims said that, as they were walking toward the karaoke bar, a black sedan that was heading south stopped beside them and a man whose face was covered came out, grabbed her wallet from under her arm before running back into the black sedan and speeding away.

In a statement to the police, Benavente said that, prior to the incident, he saw his friend, Pua, at Club 88 and, when he finished playing, he got up and exited though the back door with Pua following behind him.
Benavente told police that while outside, they saw two Chinese females exit Club 88, one of whom was holding a purse and the other a wallet.

The two defendants decided to rob the women, but Benavente said he changed his mind and told Pua to “just forget about it.” Pua allegedly told Benavente that they had to do it.

Benavente admitted that he jumped out of the car, grabbed the woman’s wallet, and jumped back into the vehicle. He also said Pua threw the victim’s cell phone by the parking lot next to Club 88’s back exit door because it began ringing.

In Pua’s statement to the police, he said prior to the incident, he arrived at Club 88 and saw Benavente who asked him to follow him to his car.

Pua said when he got into the front passenger seat, Benavente started driving toward Orchid Poker before parking the car.

Pua said Benavente then jumped up from his seat and told Pua to get into the driver’s seat and start driving. Pua said they were on Puti Tainobiu Ave. when Benavente jumped out of the car and grabbed something from a woman and jumped back into the car.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 29, 2021, 9:55 AM
Sunny
Sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 1 m/s SW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune