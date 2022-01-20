One of two who stole batteries and tried to sell them back to owner gets one year in prison

Posted on Jan 21 2022
The NMI Superior Court sentenced a man to a one-year imprisonment for taking part in a crime where he and another man tried to resell batteries they stole to the company they stole the items from in the first place.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho sentenced Shaun D. Reyes, 30, to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to theft for trying to sell excavator batteries that he, and co-defendant Dino Ayuyu Mettao, had stolen back to the original owner of the batteries.

In this case, the court suspended 245 days of Reyes’ sentence, which means he must serve the first 120 days, or four months, day for day without possibility of parole or early released. He was also sentenced to 120 days, with credit for time served of 24 days, in another criminal case involving theft.

In criminal case 21-0172, the case involving the stolen batteries, Reyes was sentenced to the full maximum of one year imprisonment with the first 120 days, to be served day for day without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work release, weekend release, or other similar program, with 24 days credit for time served.

The remaining sentence is suspended and may be imposed in whole or in part for any violation of law or Office of the Adult Probation rules.

In a previous theft case that dates back to 2016 (criminal case 16-0129), Reyes was sentenced to serve 120 days of his suspended sentence, without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work release, weekend release, or other similar program, with 24 days credit for time served.

This sentence will run concurrently with his sentence in criminal case 21-0172. In total, Reyes’ remaining suspended sentence shall be 610 days.

Following his release from prison, Reyes will be placed under supervised probation for a period of three years, which shall run concurrently with his probation in criminal case 21-0172.

In addition, Reyes must cooperate with the Office of the Attorney General and testify against his co-defendant, Mettao, at any hearing or court proceeding, including testifying at trial, if necessary.

Reyes must also pay a fine of $100, court cost of $25, and probation fee of $120 per year before the expiration of his probationary period.

This is in addition to any residual fees imposed in Criminal Case No. 16-0129 D. The fines may be converted to community work service.

The defendant was also ordered to perform 80 hours of community work service at a rate of eight hours per month before the end of his probation. The community work service may be converted to fines.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
