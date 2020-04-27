Online PMBA program at UOG ranks top 10 most affordable

Applications for next semester due April 30
Posted on Apr 28 2020

Graduates from UOG’s Professional Master of Business Administration program at commencement in December. From left, Ione Skye Llagas, Nicole Mesa, Erica Pangelinan, and Aubreeana Taylor. (Photos by UOG)

The online Professional Master of Business Administration program at the University of Guam is one of the top 10 most affordable in the nation, according to an objective consumer report by GetEducated.com. The report ranked 371 regionally accredited online MBA programs based on the cost of full-time tuition and fees to complete the program.

“That’s always been the goal of our online PMBA program — to be accessible by being online, but also to be accessible by being affordable, and we’re thrilled to be ranked so highly against schools across the nation,” said Annette T. Santos, dean of the School of Business & Public Administration.

The one-year PMBA program costs $10,169 for residents and $22,214 for non-residents, both of which beat the national in-state average for online MBA programs of $28,000.

“UOG’s online PMBA program was designed for Guam residents with full-time jobs, with families and children, and for people throughout Micronesia with limited opportunities for affordable education to be able to advance their career trajectory,” said former Program Chair John J. Rivera.

From left, Annette T. Santos, dean of the School of Business & Public Administration at the University of Guam, and assistant professor John J. Rivera, former chair of the PMBA program.

The UOG PMBA program first went online in 2015 and is one of two online degree programs that the university offers, along with an online Master of Education in Reading program.

The PMBA program spans two semesters starting in August each year and accepts a maximum of 15 students per cohort. Program applicants must have two years of full-time management or professional-level work experience and a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university. Applications are due by April 30 each year. Those interested can email Program Chair Leila Kabigting at kabigtingl@triton.uog.edu.

GetEducated.com is a consumer group that publishes objective, data-driven rankings and reviews of the best online colleges and universities based on affordability, reputation, and employer acceptance. (PR)

