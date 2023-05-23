ONLINE RESOURCES
Stay informed of weather updates, developments through the following:
- NOAA National Weather Service https://www.weather.gov/gum/activeHazards
- Joint Typhoon Warning Center http://bit.ly/2AOBQl4
- CNMI EOC State Warning Point Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmieocswp/
- CNMI Office of the Governor Website: https://governor.gov.mp/
- CNMI Office of the Governor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmigovernor
- NWS Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/
- NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/
- Joint Typhoon Warning Center Website: https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/jtwc.html