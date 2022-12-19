OPA reminds election candidates of filing requirements

The Office of the Public Auditor is reminding all political parties and candidates in the just concluded 2022 general elections that all certified candidates must file a detailed “Campaign Statement of Account,” as required under 1 CMC § 6424.

This itemized financial statement, prepared with the advice and co-signature of the candidate’s treasurer, must show the specific source(s), name(s) of contributor(s), and amount(s) of contributions and expenses.

OPA is mandated by law to receive the filing of such statements.

Failure to file a complete, signed, dated and verified statement within 50 days after the election shall subject the candidate to a fine of up to $100 per day for each date the statement is late.

The Campaign Statement of Account form, suggested reports, and supporting schedules are available on the Commonwealth Election Commission’s website at www.votecnmi.gov.mp.

In addition, pursuant to 1 CMC § 8511 (c), elected officials shall file a statement of financial interest at the time of taking his or her oath of office. Deadline to file your Statement of Financial Interest form for Calendar Year 2022 is before Inauguration Day scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023. An extension granted for a Campaign Statement of Account does not apply to the SFI. The SFI can be obtained on the OPA website at www.opacnmi.com.

OPA will provide free notary services. A valid photo identification must be provided.

NOTARY SERVICE SCHEDULE:

Saipan:
Office of the Public Auditor
Monday through Friday (Except for legal holidays) – 7:30am to 4:30pm

Rota:
Rota Mayor’s Office (conference room)
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 – 9:30am to 4:3pm

Tinian:
Tinian Mayor’s Office (conference room)
Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 – 8:30am to 4:30pm (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

