Open call for history conference proposals

The Marianas History Conference Steering Committee invites the submission of papers and session proposals for the Marianas History Conference, scheduled for Sept. 1 – 3, 2023, on Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Submissions can be made at the following link: bit.ly/mhcproposals. Deadline for submissions is June 9, 2023.

This year’s theme is “Healing the Wounds of History.”

“As the world continues to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are reminded of the value of healing in the Mariana Islands archipelago and the lessons from history that continue to guide us during this pivotal time,” states a news release from the Northern Marianas Humanities Council.

Aiming to further contribute to and engage in a constructive process of understanding and healing, the 6th Marianas History Conference will center presentations and discussion around the theme of Healing the Wounds of History. Historic research, analysis, and interpretations will be presented in an all-inclusive conference and serve as a collective effort toward the integration of shared histories and memories across the archipelago.

While all historical topics related to the Marianas are welcome, attention will be paid to Marianas’ healing practices; health care issues; the prevalence of diseases that have plagued the islands; sources of environmental contamination; and all sources of historical division in need of remedy, including the separation of Guåhan from the rest of the Marianas. (PR)