Open race for Golden Boot

There’s a close battle for the Golden Boot award after the first round of the co-ed U13 competition in the 2020 NMIFA Spring Youth League at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

MP United Football Club’s Ian Song, after four matches, has collected seven goals to lead the division. However, not far behind Song are three players—TanHoldings’ Mark Ryan Costales and Andrei Kaithlynn Chavez and Matansa’s Justin Camacho, who have recorded six apiece.

Song took the shaky lead after getting three goals in their 9-1 win over Shirley’s Football Club last March 14, a week before the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association suspended the season, indefinitely, due to the COVID-19 crisis. The MP United striker’s four other goals were registered in their game against TanHoldings (1) last Feb. 15, versus Matansa (2) last Feb. 22, and over Kanoa Football Club (1) last March 7.

Costales scored in three of TanHoldings’ four games, posting three goals in their 4-1 triumph over Shirley’s last Feb. 29, two in their 9-0 victory over Kanoa last Feb. 22, and one in their 8-5 win over Matansa last March 14. Chavez, on the other hand, got three goals versus Kanoa, two against Matansa, and one in their 2-1 win over MP United.

Camacho did not hit the board in Matansa’s season-opening game, but delivered in the next three, logging three in their 5-5 draw against Kanoa last Feb. 29, one in their 9-0 win over Shirley’s last March 7, and two in their 5-8 loss to TanHoldings last March 14.

Meanwhile, Kanoa’s Paul Lizama, MP United’s William Sosa, and Matansa’s Nolan Ngewakl and Jerome Mettao are also in the running for the Golden Boot award. Lizama and Ngewalk have gained five goals apiece, while Sosa and Mettao have earned four each.

Five players have collected three goals each, six have two apiece, while seven others (with one goal each) complete the list of players who have scored this season in the division, which has a double-round robin format.