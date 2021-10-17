Orthopedic specialist to hold running seminar

A board-certified orthopedic specialist will be holding a running seminar on Oct. 23 at the Eucon Medical Health Services along Middle Road in Gualo Rai.

Bellama

Sponsored by Tan Siu Lin Foundation and organized by Run Saipan, “The Right Way to Run for YOU” workshop will be conducted by T.J. Bellama. A board-certified orthopedic specialist, Bellama has worked with all types of runners—from joggers trying to lose weight, to recreational runners, to professional and Olympic athletes. He has taught running analysis courses to medical professionals from all over the world.

The running seminar promises attendees that it would help them find their style, their footwear, and how to run without injury. At the end of the running seminar, Bellama would help attendees to finally answer these age-old running questions:

What are the right running shoes for me?

• How do runners get hurt?

• Why do runners get hurt?

• How can we prevent those injuries?

• How do I know what type of runner I am?

• What running style is best for me?

• How much should I run?

The two-hour seminar will have two sessions—from 10am to 12pm and from 1pm to 3pm. While there is no fee to join the seminar, there is a $10 suggested donation fee for participants.

To register, clock on the link https://signup.com/go/vRLwNio. Those who ran out of slots don’t need to worry, as Run Saipan will hold another running seminar soon.

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. invited avid runners and those who are just starting to pick up the hobby to take part in the seminar. He also thanked Tan Siu Lin Foundation for sponsoring the workshop.

“On behalf of Run Saipan we would love to thank TSL so much for being able to sponsor this event. Because of them, we are able to make this a free seminar for people that want to run injury free. It’s just simply amazing when you have businesses that supports a healthier CNMI. Thank you so much TSLF!” he said.

For more information on the “The Right Way to Run for YOU” workshop, email Dela Cruz at runsaipan@gmail.com or call him at 287-0891.

