Over 100 sign up for North Trail duathlon/run

Posted on Nov 05 2020

In this 2018 file photo, Charlie Sendin makes his way to the bike-run transition area at the Last Command Post during a Triathlon Association of the CNMI-organized duathlon and trail run event. (Contributed Photo)

Registration for the 5th Off-Road Duathlon and North Trail Run has reached past the century mark with 126 signing up online for the this Saturday’s event.

The 11.5-kilometer trail run has drawn the most participants with 90 have already registered—61 in the men’s and 29 in the women’s. The duathlon race, on the other hand, has attracted 36, 13 in the men’s individual and seven in the women’s. Nine have signed up for the men’s relay and seven in the mixed division.

Both the duathlon and trail run races, which will kick off at 6:30am, will start and end at the Last Command Post in Marpi.

From the Last Command Post, participants in the trail run will proceed to the North Trail Loop, pathway and then to Kimikaze Trail, Autobahn Trail, Santa Clause Trail, and Banzai Trail-Cliff before returning to the start/finish line. There is no cut-off off time for the trail run.

In this 2018 file photo, Heather Brook smiles as she nears completion of the Triathlon Association of the CNMI-organized duathlon and trail run event. (Contributed Photo)

In the duathlon, cut-off time is three hours with the 6K trail run covering Dumping, Banzai Trail, Banzai Cliff, and back to Last Command Post for the first leg. For the second leg, mountain bike riders must go through Ayuyu Drive/FEBC, Kimikaze Trail, Authonbahn Trail, Santa Klaus, Banzai Trail, Banzai Cliff, and back to the Last Command Post for the 15K course. For the third and final leg, participants will only take on the 2.5K run course along the Last Command Post pathway.

Medals and other prizes will be given to the top finishers in the duathlon and trail run, while finishers will get T-shirts.

This weekend’s 5th Off-Road Duathlon and North Trail Run is organized by the Triathlon Association of the CNMI and is a fundraiser with proceeds going to the group’s hosting of the triathlon event in the 2022 Pacific Mini Games and for the maintenance of the trail routes in the northern side of the island.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

