OVR to provide services by phone, email

Posted on Apr 14 2020

The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation has temporarily closed its offices to the public in response to COVID-19. While in-person services are suspended until further notice, OVR staff will continue to provide services by phone and email during business hours. 

Current OVR consumers who have not been contacted by their assigned OVR staff person can contact the office by phone at 287-6548 or 287-6538, or email at maryann@ovrgov.net, or they can call the office main phone line (Monday-Wednesday-Friday) from 9am to 1pm at 322-6537/38, with any questions or concerns. Members of the public seeking disability employment resources or information about OVR services may visit the OVR website, www.ovrgov.net.

If you have an appointment scheduled with OVR or an OVR service provider, notify your OVR contact or your service provider to reschedule your appointment or conduct it via phone if possible.

We hope that you will take the time to learn more about COVID-19, how to protect yourself from infectious diseases, and how to prepare yourself. If you would like more information about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention or CHCC (www.chcc.gov.mp) sites for the most up-to-date information.

We also encourage employers to review the recent U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission bulletin on steps employers should take related to provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act in response to COVID-19. OVR will be working with the CNMI Department of Labor regarding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, to ensure consumers receive necessary information to avail of needed services. OVR will work with consumers needing assistance with the PUA program.  As recommended by the CNMI-DOL, prepare your documents if you plan on applying for the PUA program (certification letter from employer, a valid photo ID, latest pay stubs and Social Security number). The certification letter must state the employee’s name, title, wages, and schedule of the regular working hours, and the number of reduced hours, before the layoff or termination.  OVR will provide additional details as soon as they are available. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

