Paddlers stay in shape and safe

Saipan Paddling Club members are still navigating the island’s lagoon to remain in shape and ready for future races.

SPC president Justin Andrew said that although the club suspended its regular training sessions, their paddlers are still working on their own—on land and in the water.

“SPC members are individually making sacrifices and commitments to stay in paddling physical condition by doing cardiovascular workouts and other safe land- based workouts. They are also paddling one-man canoes when possible,” Andrew said.

The club’s paddlers continue to train while following the government’s safety measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“SPC members are following the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force’s directives and are currently practicing all mandated social precautionary measures,” Andrew said.

The SPC official added that the group currently has a full crew for its men’s, women’s, and junior teams (boys and girls) and the club wishes to be back in the water once this crisis is over.

“SPC looks forward to when we can get together and conduct our regular outrigger paddling routines,” Andrew said.

The last time SPC had an event was in March when its adult members assisted organizers of the 2019-2020 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Race Series. The club’s junior paddlers, on the other hand, suited up for the three participating teams—Marianas High School, Kagman High School, and Saipan Southern High School.

Meanwhile, Andrew, who is also an official with the Northern Marianas National Paddle Federation, calls on their members to continue following the government’s guidelines on preventing the spread of the virus.

“The federation encourages its member-clubs to take precautions according to the government’s COVID-19 safety measures until restrictions are lifted and we are safely allowed to return back to normal paddling routines,” Andrew said.

Time is still on the paddlers’ side, as their next big tournament won’t be held until late this year.

“Our next major regional outrigger paddling competition is the Micronesia Cup 2020 in October. We have not gotten any confirmation from host Guam if the event will still be on or cancelled this year,” Andrew said.

SPC joined last year’s Micro Cup in Palau and brought home silver medals in the 1,000m sprints for both men and women’s races and the men and women’s distance events, and bronze in the men’s 500m sprint.