Paire 1 remains undefeated

Pairs Football Club 1 remains undefeated in the Masters Division of the 2021 Dove Spring Women’s League after outplaying sister team Paire 2, 2-0, in their match up last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Despite the slow start, Paire 1 managed to draw first blood over Paire 2 37 minutes into the game behind Natalie Hill-Beyer. Elizabeth Culp widened the gap in the 40th minute with a follow-up goal.

With another win in the bag, Paire 1 holds an undefeated record in the division with a 4-0 win-loss standing.

DIVISION B

Shirley’s 5, Kanoa 1

Meanwhile, in Division B, Shirley’s FC held on to its win streak for the fourth consecutive week in a row, after routing Kanoa FC, 5-1.

Shirley’s grabbed the win behind Marrielle Gariguez’s goal in the 16th minute with help from Jeraldine Castillo who scored a goal in the 22nd minute.

Kanoa fought to catch up in the 39th minute behind Lynzey Green who scored the team’s only goal but their efforts were lacking.

Also contributing to the team’s win was Marilou Arriola, Riane Capalad, and Alexandria Vergara each scoring one goal apiece.

Southern United 1, TanHoldings 0

Southern United rose to No. 2 in overall standings, demoting former spot holder TanHoldings to No. 3, after outdueling them in their match last Sunday.

Southern United prevailed over its foe in the 30th minute behind Keisha Deleon Guerrero who managed to land the only goal of the game.

MASTERS DIVISION

TanHoldings 2, Matansa 1

TanHoldings managed to steal Matansa’s spot in overall standings making it into the Top 3 of the division after outshining them in their match last Sunday.

TanHoldings’ Jessica Ortizo took the lead for her team with a goal in the 26th minute. However, Matansa wrestled for the lead behind Tawny Barcinas who made a goal in the 31st minute to bring the game to a draw.

Mariquit Chavez made the defining goal, breaking the tie and turning the tables in TanHoldings’ favor, in the 41st minute.