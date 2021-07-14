Paire, Kanoa keep clean slates

By
|
Posted on Jul 15 2021
Share

A Paire Football Club tries to keep control of the ball during an earlier game in the co-ed U12 division of the NMIFA Summer Youth League 2021 at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

Paire Football Club and Kanoa Football Club still hold perfect records in the NMIFA Summer Youth League 2021.

Paire notched its third win in as many games in the co-ed division of the competition after edging Shirley’s Football Club, 2-1, last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Rodney Junior Tomei made the pair of goals for Paire drilling his first in the 18th minute and the second in the 32nd. Bennet Harro scored in the 48th minute for the lone goal for Shirley’s, which absorbed its first loss of the season after earning a victory and a draw in its first two matches.

MP United 7, TanHoldings 0
Close behind Paire at second place is MP United, which got win No. 2 after dominating TanHoldings.

Six different players hit the board for MP United with Taiga Namai-Scoggins leading the squad’s charge with his twin goals. Riku Takahashi, Landon Jordan, Moshe Sikkel, Landon Pudney, and Richard Zhao contributed one goal apiece.

Matansa 2, Kanoa 2
In the third game in the division, Matansa forced Kanoa to a draw, thanks to Efraim Peteru.

Peteru knocked in the equalizer four minutes before the match wrapped up. He also nailed Matansa’s other goal after finding the back of the net in the 24th minute.

Kanoa drew first blood off Hope McQuay’s goal in the fourth minute and after Peteru knotted the count late in the first half, Jayson Tagabuel’s conversion in the 26th minute put the former back on top. However, Peteru came to Matansa’s rescue and denied Kanoa entry to the win column.

GIRLS U15
Kanoa 4, TanHoldings 1
Kanoa holds an unbeaten record in three games after downing TanHoldings.

Markus Toves stood out in the victory after posting a hat trick, while Tyler Omelau registered the other goal. Omelau lit up the board first with his goal in the 10th minute, while Toves took over the rest of the way, earning his string of goals in the 30th, 42nd, and 44th minute.

TanHoldings drew its only goal in the match from Mark Ryan Costales, who hit his target in the 20th minute.

Matansa 12, Paire 1
In the other match in the division, Matansa walloped Paire to notch its first win of the season.

Isaiah Barcinas-Hossain and Philip Megino teamed up in the lopsided victory after firing five goals apiece. Robat Islam Ratol and Minui Hoque chipped in one goal apiece for Matansa, while Paire was handed an own goal to avoid a shutout loss.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

$1 fee eyed to discourage use of single-use plastic bags

Posted On Jul 08 2021

NANBO incentivizes homeowners to Go Solar in its new sustainability campaign

Posted On Jul 08 2021

Researchers to conduct manta ray tagging this month 

Posted On Jul 08 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 13, 2021

Posted On Jul 13 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 9, 2021

Posted On Jul 09 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 8, 2021

Posted On Jul 08 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 15, 2021, 7:12 AM
Sunny
Sunny
26°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 1 m/s N
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:55 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune