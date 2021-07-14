Paire, Kanoa keep clean slates

Share











Paire Football Club and Kanoa Football Club still hold perfect records in the NMIFA Summer Youth League 2021.

Paire notched its third win in as many games in the co-ed division of the competition after edging Shirley’s Football Club, 2-1, last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Rodney Junior Tomei made the pair of goals for Paire drilling his first in the 18th minute and the second in the 32nd. Bennet Harro scored in the 48th minute for the lone goal for Shirley’s, which absorbed its first loss of the season after earning a victory and a draw in its first two matches.

MP United 7, TanHoldings 0

Close behind Paire at second place is MP United, which got win No. 2 after dominating TanHoldings.

Six different players hit the board for MP United with Taiga Namai-Scoggins leading the squad’s charge with his twin goals. Riku Takahashi, Landon Jordan, Moshe Sikkel, Landon Pudney, and Richard Zhao contributed one goal apiece.

Matansa 2, Kanoa 2

In the third game in the division, Matansa forced Kanoa to a draw, thanks to Efraim Peteru.

Peteru knocked in the equalizer four minutes before the match wrapped up. He also nailed Matansa’s other goal after finding the back of the net in the 24th minute.

Kanoa drew first blood off Hope McQuay’s goal in the fourth minute and after Peteru knotted the count late in the first half, Jayson Tagabuel’s conversion in the 26th minute put the former back on top. However, Peteru came to Matansa’s rescue and denied Kanoa entry to the win column.

GIRLS U15

Kanoa 4, TanHoldings 1

Kanoa holds an unbeaten record in three games after downing TanHoldings.

Markus Toves stood out in the victory after posting a hat trick, while Tyler Omelau registered the other goal. Omelau lit up the board first with his goal in the 10th minute, while Toves took over the rest of the way, earning his string of goals in the 30th, 42nd, and 44th minute.

TanHoldings drew its only goal in the match from Mark Ryan Costales, who hit his target in the 20th minute.

Matansa 12, Paire 1

In the other match in the division, Matansa walloped Paire to notch its first win of the season.

Isaiah Barcinas-Hossain and Philip Megino teamed up in the lopsided victory after firing five goals apiece. Robat Islam Ratol and Minui Hoque chipped in one goal apiece for Matansa, while Paire was handed an own goal to avoid a shutout loss.