Paire moves up the ranking

Posted on May 21 2021
Paire’s Ajani Burrell goes for a shot during their Division A match of the M-League Spring 2021 season. (Contributed Photo)

Paire Football Club moved up in the standings of Division A of the M-League Spring 2021 season after beating The One, 4-2, at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

After its match last Sunday against The One, Paire managed to advance from No. 3 in the overall standings, to No. 2 with a win-loss record of 7-3. Paire replaced former Top 2 NMI U18 A who stands at 5-0 with 5 draws.

During its match against The One, Paire’s Jeff Seo led the way with his two goals, with help from Ajani Burrell and Yogi Singh who contributed one goal each.

Last Sunday, The One took the lead behind Ming Guang Xu who made one of his two goals in the 25th minute, but Seo brought the game to a draw after scoring one of his two goals in the 45th minute.

Burrell turned the tables in their favor after scoring his goal in the 51st minute, bringing Paire up 2-1. Seo followed up with another goal in the 57th minute to bring Paire up to a 2-point advantage, 3-1.

Xu managed to land another goal in the 61st minute in an attempt to retake the lead but Singh secured the win for Paire in the 63rd minute with the game’s final goal.

Meanwhile, TanHoldings remains at the top of the standings with a win-loss record of 9-0 with 1 draw after defeating NMI U18 B with a 4-3 victory.

TanHoldings’ Michiteru Mita and Mark Esalan teamed up with two goals each to bring their team to victory last Friday.

Mita took the lead for TanHoldings with one goal in the 12th minute, followed by his second goal in the 31st minute. Esalan followed up with a goal in the 36th minute to bring TanHoldings to a three-point advantage, 3-0.

NMI U18 A’s Kaden Church landed his first goal in the 38th minute in an attempt to turn the tables but another goal from Esalan in the 56th minute made it a challenge.

Church landed another goal in the 59th minute followed by a goal from Garrett Weaver in the 60th minute but their efforts fell short.

MP United still remains the division’s No. 4 team after beating Old B Bank last weekend, 3-0.

MP United didn’t give its foe a chance behind Nick Holt who led the way with one goal in the 3rd minute followed by a goal in the 49th minute by Bada Lee, finally, Sunjoon Tenorio delivered the final goal in the 65th minute.

NMI U18 A was demoted to No. 3 after its draw against Kanoa last Sunday, 1-1.

NMI’s Taka Borja took the lead in the 72nd minute but Jhoey Noble rained on their parade after scoring a goal in the 78th minute to close the game out in a tie.

In Division B, Matansa took a 2-1 victory over Bangladesh FC.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
