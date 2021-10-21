Paire, TanHoldings keep streaks

Share











Paire Football Club won the battle of unbeaten teams in the co-ed U12 division in the 2021 NMIFA Youth Fall League, while TanHoldings also kept its clean record in the girls and boys U15 plays after the Week 4 matches last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Paire stretched its winning run to three following a 4-1 triumph over erstwhile undefeated MP United Pink. Rodney Junior Tomei scored two goals for Paire, which is now alone at the top spot of the team standings in the co-ed U12 division. Sibling Jayten Lee and Jazzroy Lee Villagomez added one goal apiece for the leading squad, while Moshe Sikkel made the lone goal for MP United Pink, which dropped to a 2-1-1 win-draw-loss mark to tie MP United Blue in second place.

MP United Blue 2, Kanoa-1 1

MP United notched win No. 2 after nosing out Kanoa-1.

Aiden Camacho handed MP United Blue the come-from-behind win after delivering his pair of goals in the second half. He tallied his first in the 40th minute to knot the count, 1-all, and posted the game winner two minutes later. Akoni Matsumoto registered the first goal in the game when he put Kanoa on the board in the 20th minute.

Matansa 5, Kanoa-2 2

Matansa also got its second win of the season after topping Kanoa-2.

Anton Megino starred in the victory after scoring all of Matansa’s goals, while Kanoa-2 drew one goal each from Izaiah Tenorio and Rooney Gil.

GIRL U15

TanHoldings 7, Kanoa 1

TanHoldings extended its streak to four after routing Kanoa.

Tamix Hix led the win after gaining a hat-trick, while Rizza Relucio added two. Julie Anne Capayas and Julie Anne Chavez chipped in one apiece, while Kaleen Leemarvin notched the lone goal for Kanoa.

Southern United 11, Paire 1

Southern United FC also had an easy victory against Paire to keep pace with TanHoldings.

Pia Ngewakl tallied five goals to hand Southern United its third win in four games. Summer Manahane had a pair, while Vaniqa Marie Torres added one.

MPU 9, Shirleys’s 0

Lopsided win was the theme in Week 4 of the girls U15 division contest as MP United also hammered Shirley’s FC.

Siblings Audrey and Aubrey Castro teamed up in MP United’s demolition of Shirley’s after making four goals apiece.

BOYS U15

TanHoldings 4, Kanoa 3

TanHoldings is still unscathed in four games after slipping past Kanoa.

Mark Joseph Patubo logged three goals for TanHoldings, including the go-ahead in the 70th minute. Mark Ryan Costales registered the other goal for TanHoldings, while Markus Toves had twin goals for Kanoa and Ruben Guerrero added one.

Matansa 9, Shirley’s 2

In the second game in the division, Matansa eased past Shirley’s.

It was a team effort for Matansa, as seven players hit the board for the winning team with Anton Megino and Justin Camacho recording two apiece.

MP United 15, Paire 0

In the nightcap, MP United closed out strong after whipping Paire.

Isaiah Barcinas caught fire early for MP United, as he made four of the team’s first five goals to end up with five. Ian Song backed Barcinas after delivering a hat-trick.