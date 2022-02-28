‘Palacios, House leaders did nothing about divert airfield project’

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said Friday that he does not see any reason why he should have invited the House of Representatives’ leadership at last week’s groundbreaking for the divert airfield project on Tinian since they don’t believe in his administration and did nothing about the project.

In response to questions about the groundbreaking during a radio press briefing, Torres also stated that Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, who is running for governor in the Nov. 8 election, is manufacturing an issue about him not being invited for the Tinian event.

The governor said Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan’s office was notified and invited.

Rep. Vicente Camacho (D-Saipan), who chairs the House Federal and Foreign Affairs Committee, said Tuesday that the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs did not inform him about the groundbreaking that happened that day. Camacho urged the CBMA chief to inform him of such events taking place in the CNMI, since he is chairman of the Federal and Foreign Affairs Committee.

House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) also confirmed with Saipan Tribune that he was not invited. He refused to comment.

Palacios said in a statement last week that they need to rise above petty politics and allow all leaders to be involved in official CNMI-federal functions such as the airfield groundbreaking ceremony.

Palacio said he was the secretary of the Department of Lands and Natural Resources during the Divert Airfield NEPA review process.

As senator, Palacios said he used his experience as DLNR secretary and former director of the Division of Fish and Wildlife to provide valuable input to the Divert Airfield Environmental Impact Statement.

Torres pointed out Friday that the House Democrat representatives refused to grant him 100% reprogramming authority of the budget pertaining to retirees’ bonus, saying they’ve already impeached him. “Now they want to be invited to a success that none of them did any work for,” Torres added.

With respect to Palacios, the governor said Palacios is gunning for his position, yet wants Torres to invite him and be included in a project and the work that he (Torres) has done.

Torres said if Palacios and some of these representatives have any success and claim that they brought in millions of dollars through their hard work, or they brought in something that will benefit the CNMI, he will congratulate them.

In a statement Sunday night, Torres said beleaguered politicians chose to complain about a missed photo opportunity instead of celebrating a monumental success for the people of Tinian.

“It never stops surprising me the extent to which politicians in the CNMI go out of their way to make a photo or an invitation a greater priority than working for the people they were elected to serve,” the governor said.

He said the groundbreaking on the largest Department of Defense project on Tinian is a monumental event for the CNMI and, most importantly, the people of Tinian.

Torres said that, while many would like to take credit for this investment on Tinian, it was the leaders of Tinian throughout the decades since the Covenant negotiations, the current leadership of the island, the Commonwealth Ports Authority, and the many men and women throughout the departments and agencies of the CNMI and federal government who put in the work to actually make it possible.

“Just as it always is, it is the hard work of the people of this government that make accomplishments like this happen,” he said.

The governor said departments and agencies put in a lot of work on military activities in the CNMI. He said it is no different with the divert project, where countless hours were spent reviewing and commenting on voluminous documents and put in great effort into working with the U.S. Air Force to support moving the divert projects into the construction phase and to ensure the rights of the people of the CNMI are upheld.

Torres said the groundbreaking ceremony was part of celebrating and recognizing these years of hard work by these employees.

He said it must be remembered that those who were invited were those who contributed to this success—CPA, members of the Cabinet, departments and agencies, the leadership of Tinian and the Senate, and members of the Legislature who contributed and/or supports his administration’s efforts in building partnership with DoD, to include Delegate Sablan.

“Should these politicians ever decide to do any work toward the issues that actually matter to the Commonwealth, I would celebrate that accomplishment whether or not they invite me to take a photo with them,” he said.

The governor said these politicians want to make this day about their missed photo opportunity.

He said these politicians want to appear near successes of this administration while simultaneously saying they don’t believe in his leadership.

“Let’s call out hypocrisy when we see it and be adults. There are more important things we need to do, and I’ll celebrate this House leadership and the lieutenant governor whenever they begin to recognize this,” Torres said.

The governor said when the world is still watching the violence unfold in Ukraine and the nation is mounting its resources to ensure the protection of the ideals of freedom and democracy, to cheapen this example of the CNMI doing its part to support national defense by making it about a photo opportunity for beleaguered politicians is a shame.

To those politicians looking for a photo opportunity, Torres said he has invitation in advance—they are going to continue to do the hard work necessary to realize major advancements for the people of the CNMI.

He vowed to continue to seek opportunities to have the CNMI contribute to the nation’s resiliency and protection, see even more opportunities become available that will advance the quality of life for all residents of these islands.

“Whenever you seek to be a part of the actual work it takes to see these things become a reality and stop demeaning the hard work of the men and women of this government, you are more than welcome to join in celebrating the accomplishments of this administration, this Commonwealth and the people who serve within it,” Torres said.