Palacios in Guam for official business trip

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios left Saipan yesterday morning for an off-island official business trip, but did not indicate in his memorandum where he is going and for what event.

Palacios notified all department and agency heads on Tuesday that he will be out of the Commonwealth from yesterday to today, Thursday, on official business.

Saipan Tribune learned that Palacios went to Guam for a meeting and that he will be back to Saipan today, Thursday.

Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) said yesterday she heard that the governor is in Guam to meet with Federal Aviation Administration and other officials.

Palacios designated Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang as acting governor until his return.