Palacios, Mayor Apatang ‘absolutely’ open to gubernatorial debate

Palacios, Torres both accept Sablan’s debate challenge
By
|
Posted on Aug 22 2022

Tag:
Share

Arnold Palacios

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said yesterday that he and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, are absolutely open to a gubernatorial debate.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s question, Palacios said there is already a debate in the planning stage by the Saipan Chamber of Commerce and that has been a tradition every gubernatorial election.

“Yes, I will be participating in the debate sponsored by the Chamber at the chamber’s invitation,” said Palacios, who is running for governor, with Apatang as his lieutenant governor, under a unified independent team in the Nov. 8 general election.

Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Rep. Christina “Tina” E. Sablan and her running mate for lieutenant governor, Rep. Leila Fleming, are challenging Palacios and Apatang, as well as Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan of the Republican Party, to a debate.

Palacios said yesterday that a debate is important so the gubernatorial candidates can share their visions for the CNMI’s future.

Palacios said the debate allows them to share how to fix the CNMI’s problems that presently exist, how they will meet the challenges they face, as well as how they can optimize the opportunities they have today and how they can create them.

Palacios, however, does not agree with a suggestion to also have a debate among the spouses of the gubernatorial candidates.“I don’t know where the suggestion came from, but let’s leave our spouses out of the campaign politics,” he said.

Palacios said he is grateful to his wife, Wella, for her support throughout his political career, which spans almost two decades, but says she is never involved in the intricacies of policy and program decisions he makes.

“However, she is always there to keep me grounded and remind me constantly that I work for the best interest of our people and the community that put us in office. And that’s more than I should ask of her,” Palacios said.

Last Wednesday, Torres said he is ready for a debate with the two gubernatorial teams running against him and Sablan. He stated that there should be not one but more debates. Torres also suggested to hold for the first time a debate among gubernatorial spouses.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

House of Reps honors Mayor Apatang with resolution

Posted On Jan 07 2021
, By

Let’s do something about our stray dogs

Posted On Sep 06 2018
, By

Thank you

Posted On Jul 30 2018
, By

Work on new animal shelter to begin

Posted On Nov 09 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 22, 2022, 6:07 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune